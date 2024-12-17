Craxel Bolsters Advisory Board with Former HHS CIO Jose Arrieta, Strengthening Federal Innovation and Procurement Expertise

Appointment Highlights Craxel's Commitment to Delivering Transformative Technology Solutions to Government and Enterprise Markets

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Craxel, a leading provider of advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, has named Jose Arrieta, former Chief Information Officer of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to its advisory board. Arrieta's extensive experience in driving innovation and navigating federal procurement will play a pivotal role in advancing Craxel's mission to deliver groundbreaking solutions to government and enterprise markets.

Jose Arrieta, former HHS CIO, joins Craxel’s Advisory Board at a pivotal moment as the U.S. government seeks to transform productivity and efficiency using AI to cut waste, fraud, and inefficiency. Craxel’s Black Forest™ platform is uniquely positioned to deliver actionable insights at unmatched speed and scale while protecting civil liberties through advanced data security and privacy safeguards.

As HHS CIO, Arrieta pioneered the use of artificial intelligence and blockchain to modernize IT systems and improve public health initiatives. His leadership and ability to adopt and execute high-impact innovations has reshaped how federal agencies address complex challenges.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Jose Arrieta to Craxel's Advisory Board," said Craxel President and CEO David Enga. "His visionary leadership and success in delivering innovative, impactful solutions aligns perfectly with Craxel's mission. Jose's insights will accelerate adoption of our Black Forest platform, especially during this transformative period, empowering federal agencies to achieve unprecedented efficiency, decision-making power, and mission success at the scale they need."

Craxel's Black Forest advanced data analytics and knowledge extraction engine provides unique abilities for both humans and machines to rapidly connect the dots across vast, complex data streams, delivering actionable insights with unmatched speed and efficiency. Arrieta's appointment reinforces Craxel's commitment to helping solve the difficult challenges the public sector faces with the ever-growing volume and velocity of data. Craxel's breakthrough technology will allow the public sector to cost effectively deliver on the promise of AI while at the same time improving data security, privacy, and the protection of civil liberties through their patented high performance searchable encryption capabilities.

Highlights of Jose Arrieta's Achievements:

Spearheaded HHS's adoption of artificial intelligence and blockchain to securely manage healthcare data, setting industry benchmarks.

Directed Schedule 70, the world's largest IT contract, generating $15 billion annually and serving over 1,000 public sector customers. In only eight weeks, Arrieta led the rapid deployment of blockchain to automate contract awards, dramatically reducing processing times from 110 days to nine days and modifications from 40 days to three days.

"I'm honored to join Craxel's Advisory Board at such a pivotal moment." said Arrieta." Craxel's Black Forest platform is redefining how federal agencies harness data for better, faster, smarter decision-making. I'm excited to help advance their mission of delivering innovative technologies that drive efficiency, trust, and impact across the public sector."

For more information about Craxel and its groundbreaking Black Forest platform, please visit https://www.craxel.com.

About Craxel

Craxel is a leading edge software company transforming how the world's largest organizations manage and extract critical value from their largest and most complex data assets. Craxel's patented Black Forest™ data analytics and AI engine delivers advanced solutions, integrating time series graphs, knowledge graphs, vector embeddings, and more with astonishing speed, efficiency, and security for the world's largest data, analytics, and AI challenges, achieving price/performance at scale that is unprecedented in the history of computing.

Powered by unique O(1) technology for indexing multi-dimensional data in constant time, Black Forest delivers extraordinarily fast time to insight for high volume, high velocity use cases, enabling both rapid human and automated decision making. The fast query times provided by Black Forest dramatically improve human productivity, while enabling the next generation of algorithmic and AI capabilities. Black Forest achieves both speed and efficiency because it uses a fraction of the compute power required by traditional approaches.

With unparalleled speed and efficiency, Black Forest powers Better Decisions, Faster, At Any Scale.

To learn more about Craxel, visit https://www.craxel.com

