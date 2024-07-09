FAIRFAX, Va., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Craxel, a leading-edge software company, today announced that Black Forest™ has achieved "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense's (DoD's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.

Craxel’s Black Forest™ Assessed “Awardable” for Department of Defense Work in the CDAO’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Black Forest is a critical technology for achieving information dominance in national security domains. With its massively scalable data management, analytics, and knowledge graph capabilities, Black Forest exponentially reduces the time and resources needed to extract insights from vast amounts of data while maintaining the highest levels of security and data assurance.

"Craxel is honored to earn a position in the Tradewinds Marketplace," said David Enga, Founder and CEO of Craxel. "In the DoD, one of the biggest impediments to information advantage is the time and resources required to extract insight and connect the dots across enormous quantities of data. Traditional approaches can't move the needle on this problem. An exponential improvement is needed, which Craxel's breakthrough computer science delivers. Black Forest's inclusion in the CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace provides an accelerated path for adoption of this extremely powerful technology by DoD programs."

Craxel currently holds seven patents for the computer science breakthroughs powering Black Forest, with additional patents pending. Key features of Black Forest include:

Multidimensional/Time Series Knowledge Graphs: Craxel's patented O(1) technology allows multidimensional knowledge graphs with trillions of nodes to be constructed as the data arrives, providing real-time observability and relationship discovery.

Craxel's patented O(1) technology allows multidimensional knowledge graphs with trillions of nodes to be constructed as the data arrives, providing real-time observability and relationship discovery. Performance and Efficiency at Scale: Craxel's O(1) technology for organizing data decouples query processing times from dataset size to deliver fast and efficient query at any scale.

Craxel's O(1) technology for organizing data decouples query processing times from dataset size to deliver fast and efficient query at any scale. Rapid Connecting of the Dots: Correlate data from multiple sources quickly and efficiently across trillions of data points, with time to insight measured in seconds/milliseconds.

Correlate data from multiple sources quickly and efficiently across trillions of data points, with time to insight measured in seconds/milliseconds. Real-Time Accessibility: Data is indexed as it arrives at line speed, enabling immediate access for analysts and algorithms, thereby reducing response time and improving overall effectiveness.

Data is indexed as it arrives at line speed, enabling immediate access for analysts and algorithms, thereby reducing response time and improving overall effectiveness. Geospatial/Time Series Support: Black Forest supports all common data types, including geospatial, time series, and multidimensional data types. For example, a geospatial region or point can be a node in a knowledge graph.

Black Forest supports all common data types, including geospatial, time series, and multidimensional data types. For example, a geospatial region or point can be a node in a knowledge graph. Deployed in Customer Cloud Tenants, On-Premise, or at the Edge: Any data source can be rapidly integrated, and the customer maintains complete control and privacy over their data.

Any data source can be rapidly integrated, and the customer maintains complete control and privacy over their data. Secure by Design: Built from the ground up on a zero trust framework, in a memory safe language.

Black Forest is applicable to all government agencies and large data enterprises, providing them with fast, efficient, secure, and trusted access to data at scale. This technology can significantly accelerate the adoption of AI by enabling humans and AI algorithms access to massive quantities of data at orders of magnitude faster speeds while using dramatically fewer compute resources. This results in decision-makers having the right information at the right time, all with zero trust attribute-based access controls and a high level of assurance.

Craxel's video, Better Decisions Faster at Any Scale with Craxel Black Forest™, accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which the company describes Black Forest's data technology and its potential impact to the DoD. Craxel was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution may create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com. Non-government customers may contact Craxel to request a demo.

See the press release on the Craxel website here.

About Craxel

Craxel is a software company empowering the world's largest organizations to extract the value they must have from their largest data assets. Craxel's patented Black Forest™ software products deliver solutions with astonishing speed, efficiency, and security for the world's largest data, analytics, and AI problems, achieving price/performance at scale that is unprecedented in the history of computing.

Powered by unique O(1) technology for indexing multi-dimensional data in constant time, Black Forest delivers extraordinarily fast time to insight for high volume, high velocity use cases, enabling both rapid human and automated decision making. The fast query times provided by Black Forest dramatically improve human productivity, while enabling the next generation of algorithmic and AI capabilities. Black Forest achieves both speed and efficiency because it uses a fraction of the compute power required by traditional approaches. At Craxel, we believe that speed and efficiency leads to Better Decisions, Faster, At Any Scale.

Follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

SOURCE Craxel