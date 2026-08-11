Cray Makes Year-Round Student Safety Programming Free for Colleges Nationwide

New Campus Launch Kit gives universities a full academic year of ready-to-use safety programming, social media campaigns, posters, and implementation resources at no cost

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As colleges across the country prepare for the start of the fall semester, many Student Affairs, Residence Life, Wellness, Orientation, and Title IX teams face the same challenge: delivering meaningful prevention programming with limited staff, limited budgets, and limited time.

To help remove those barriers, Cray, the digital student safety platform, today announced that its complete Campus Launch Kit is now available free to colleges and universities nationwide through its no-cost Campus Ally partnership tier.

Example of Social Media Launch Post

The Campus Launch Kit provides everything campuses need to launch and sustain student safety awareness throughout the academic year. The kit — a package valued at more than $2,500 — represents months of planning, content development, and design work that many institutions would otherwise need to create internally.

The kit includes:

The Campus Launch Guide — a step-by-step implementation playbook covering planning, launch week, staff coordination, promotion, and measuring engagement

— a step-by-step implementation playbook covering planning, launch week, staff coordination, promotion, and measuring engagement 36 weeks of ready-to-use social media programming spanning August through May and aligned with major awareness initiatives including National Campus Safety Awareness Month, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Stalking Awareness Month, Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and Sexual Assault Awareness Month

spanning August through May and aligned with major awareness initiatives including National Campus Safety Awareness Month, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Stalking Awareness Month, Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and Sexual Assault Awareness Month Professionally designed print-ready posters for residence halls, student centers, and other campus spaces

for residence halls, student centers, and other campus spaces Launch graphics and promotional assets for university social media channels

"Colleges don't have a passion problem—they have a bandwidth problem," said Justin Smith, Founder and CEO of Cray. "The people responsible for prevention are already wearing multiple hats. We wanted to eliminate the biggest obstacle by giving campuses an entire year of professionally developed programming they can begin using immediately. Making it free means every institution, regardless of size or budget, has access to high-quality prevention resources."

Since launching nationwide in October 2025, Cray has grown to more than 15 campus partnerships across the United States, helping students recognize unhealthy behavior patterns before they become regrets. The platform provides private, research-backed behavioral assessments—including CrayScore™ and SchemerScore™—that help users identify patterns associated with manipulation, coercion, deception, unhealthy relationship dynamics, and other behavioral red flags across dating, friendships, roommate relationships, and other social interactions.

All assessments remain private, and nothing users enter is posted publicly or shared with others.

The Campus Launch Kit complements Cray's free Campus Digital Safety Playbook, giving universities both a strategic framework and a full library of ready-to-use educational materials designed to increase student engagement while reducing the workload placed on campus staff.

To request the free Campus Launch Kit or talk with the Cray team about bringing it to your campus this fall, email [email protected]. Campus professionals can explore the full contents at cray.app/launch-kit, learn more about campus partnerships at cray.app/campus, or read the complete announcement on the Cray blog at cray.app/post/free-campus-launch-kit.

About Cray

Cray is a digital student safety platform that helps people recognize unhealthy behavior patterns before they become regrets. Built on more than 70 research-backed behavioral indicators across 18 categories, Cray transforms observed behavior into private, structured insights that help people make more informed decisions while protecting their privacy. Available on iOS, Android, and the web, Cray partners with colleges, universities, and venues to make prevention education more accessible—because Vibes lie. Patterns don't.

Media Contact

Justin Smith

Founder & CEO, Cray

[email protected]

cray.app

SOURCE Cray App, LLC