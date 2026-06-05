CRAY LAUNCHES "CRAY PROTECTED" VENUE SAFETY PROGRAM

New program gives hospitality venues a visible, branded safety certification and physical toolkit to protect patrons from drink spiking and dating-related harm

TAMPA, Fla., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cray, the digital student safety platform behind CrayScore™ and SchemerScore™, today announced the launch of Cray Protected — a venue safety certification and physical materials program designed for bars, restaurants, nightclubs, and event venues that want to make patron safety a visible part of their brand.

Cray Protected Badge

Cray Protected gives participating venues a branded safety package that includes the official Cray Protected badge and window decals, NightCapIt drink cover stickers to prevent drink tampering, QR-coded branded coasters that connect patrons directly to the Cray safety app, venue safety posters for bathrooms and common areas, and branded shot glasses for behind the bar. Three tiered packages are available starting at $99, scaled to venue size and type, with consumable restocking available on a one-time or monthly auto-ship basis.

"A venue that makes safety visible doesn't just do the right thing — it builds the kind of reputation that fills tables on a Friday night. Cray Protected gives hospitality operators a simple, affordable way to show their patrons that safety isn't an afterthought."

— Justin Smith, Founder and CEO, Cray

THE PROBLEM CRAY PROTECTED ADDRESSES

More than 11 million drinks are spiked in the United States every year. One in thirteen people report having their drink tampered with at a bar or event. Despite widespread awareness of the problem, most venues lack any structured response beyond after-the-fact incident management.

Cray Protected is designed to change that — putting prevention tools physically in the hands of staff and patrons before incidents occur, while giving venues a visible, recognizable marker of their commitment to patron safety.

THE CRAY PROTECTED PACKAGES

Venues choose from three setup kits based on venue type:

Restaurant Kit — $99

Window decals, posters, 50 coasters, 25 drink covers, 6 shot glasses, and the Cray Protected badge

Bar & Nightclub Kit — $149

Window decals, posters, 100 coasters, 100 drink covers, 6 shot glasses, and the Cray Protected badge

Event Venue Kit — $199

Window decals, posters, 150 coasters, 200 drink covers, 6 shot glasses, and the Cray Protected badge

All packages include free shipping and a listing on Cray's growing map of Cray Protected venues. Consumable restocking — coasters and drink covers — is available as a one-time or monthly auto-ship order, with tiered pricing that reflects volume. Learn more at cray.app/protected.

THE NIGHTCAPIT PARTNERSHIP

Cray's drink cover stickers are offered in partnership with NightCapIt, the anti-drink-spiking brand co-founded by Shirah Benarde. NightCapIt's peel-and-stick covers are widely recognized in the bar safety space and are included in all Cray Protected venue packages.

ABOUT CRAY

Cray is a digital student safety tool available on iOS, Android, and web that helps users identify red flags, detect manipulation, and verify the identity of people they meet online before meeting in person. Cray's product suite includes CrayScore™, SchemerScore™, BaeScore™, CatfishCheck, OffenderCheck, and VibeCheck — with core reports available free of charge. Cray also partners with universities, Title IX offices, and Greek life organizations through its campus partnership program.

Founded by Justin Smith in Tampa, Florida, Cray was built from a personal experience with deception in a long-term relationship — and a belief that informed trust is stronger trust.

cray.app | @cray.app

For venue inquiries, interview requests, or press assets, contact: [email protected]

For venue package information and ordering: cray.app/protected

Contact:

Justin Smith, Founder & CEO, Cray

[email protected]

cray.app/protected

SOURCE Cray App, LLC