Love Almost Destroyed Me -- So I Built an App to Help Others Survive It

Cray App launches nationwide on iOS and Google Play, bringing relationship education, red-flag awareness, and dating safety to a new generation.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After an eight-year relationship ended in shocking betrayal, entrepreneur Justin Smith rebuilt his life from the ground up — and turned heartbreak into a mission to help others. The result is Cray, a free dating-safety and education app now available on iOS and Google Play, created to help people identify red flags and hidden motives before they lead to emotional or financial harm.

"I lost my entire world and almost died as a result. I lost 40 lbs in 2 months, couldn't eat, couldn't sleep" said Smith. "My partner turned out to be a great actress — someone completely different from who I believed she was. It was like starting life over from scratch, internally and externally. Cray was born from trying to understand who she really was and how I missed the warning signs."

While processing the betrayal, Smith began analyzing the relationship through the lens of behavioral science — a field he already knew well. Having spent decades as a part owner of a psychological test publishing company, Smith applied that expertise in psychometrics and structured evaluation to design a system for understanding relationship behavior.

That system evolved into Cray, which uses four unique tools to help users evaluate their dating partners:

CrayScore™ — measures overall relationship health and emotional risk

— measures overall relationship health and emotional risk SchemerScore™ — identifies patterns of manipulation or ulterior motives

— identifies patterns of manipulation or ulterior motives CatfishCheck™ — verifies phone number authenticity and identity

— verifies phone number authenticity and identity BackgroundCheck™ — provides insight into legal or criminal history

Unlike gossip-driven review platforms, Cray is fully private. All responses remain securely on the user's device, ensuring confidentiality while promoting education and reflection. The app is free to download, with optional in-app tools for deeper insight.

Cray's purpose goes beyond technology — it's part of a broader movement for dating safety and emotional intelligence. The company hosts Cray Dating Safety Events on college campuses and through safety organizations nationwide, offering an interactive, entertaining way to learn about red flags and healthy relationship behaviors.

"Cray isn't about judgment — it's about clarity," Smith added. "By mixing humor, psychology, and real-world insight, we help people protect their hearts and their happiness without losing hope in love."

Cray App, LLC continues to partner with colleges and advocacy groups to expand dating-safety education, creating a platform where learning about love feels as engaging as scrolling through a feed.

Cray is available now for free on iOS and Google Play, or learn more by visiting https://cray.app.

About Cray App, LLC

Cray App, LLC is a Tampa-based technology company focused on improving dating safety and relationship awareness through humor, psychology, and smart design. Its flagship product, Cray, helps users privately recognize red flags, manipulation, and hidden motives before they lead to emotional or financial harm. Founded after a deeply personal betrayal, Cray's mission is to turn pain into protection — empowering people to date smarter, stay safer, and rebuild trust in themselves.

