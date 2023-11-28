Crayfish BidCo Oy to commence redemption proceedings in respect of the remaining minority shares in Caverion Corporation

HELSINKI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 10 January 2023, Crayfish BidCo Oy (the "Offeror"), a Finnish private limited liability company indirectly controlled by the entities comprising Triton Fund V (together "Triton"), announced a voluntary public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion Corporation ("Caverion") that are not held by Caverion or any of its subsidiaries (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") (the "Tender Offer"). The offer period under the Tender Offer commenced on 8 March 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expired on 1 November 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time). The Offeror announced on 24 October 2023 that it will complete the Tender Offer, and the completion trades with respect to Shares validly tendered in the Tender Offer were completed on 27 November 2023 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

The Offeror has informed Caverion that it holds, as a consequence of the completion of the Tender Offer and together with the Shares already acquired by the Offeror during the Tender Offer, approximately 94.39 percent of all the issued and outstanding shares and votes in Caverion (excluding treasury shares), and that the Offeror therefore has the right under Chapter 18, Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act to redeem the Shares held by the other shareholders of Caverion at a fair price.

The Offeror has decided to exercise its redemption right pursuant to the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act and to redeem all the Shares held by all other remaining shareholders in Caverion. To implement the redemption of the remaining Shares, the Offeror will initiate arbitration proceedings, as provided in the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, as soon as possible. In such redemption proceedings, the Offeror will demand that the redemption price for the remaining Shares be set at EUR 8.75 per Share, which corresponds to the offer price per Share paid by the Offeror in the Tender Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

According to the Offeror's notification, the Offeror is responsible for any transfer tax that may be levied in Finland as a result of the redemption of the Shares in Caverion as well as fees and charges arising from the registrations made in the book-entry system as a result of the redemption proceedings.

The Offeror intends to cause Caverion's shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") as soon as reasonably practicable.

Further information regarding the redemption proceedings will be delivered to the remaining shareholders of Caverion in due course.

ABOUT CAVERION

Caverion is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Finland with its shares listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. Caverion is a Northern & Central European-based expert for smart and sustainable built environments, enabling performance and people's well-being. Caverion offers expert guidance during the entire life cycle of buildings, infrastructure or industrial sites and processes: from design & build to projects, technical and industrial maintenance, facility management as well as advisory services. At the end of December 2022, there were almost 14,500 professionals serving customers at the service of Caverion Group in 10 countries.

ABOUT TRITON

Triton is one of the leading Northern European investment firms which seeks to contribute to the building of better businesses for the longer term. Triton and its executives strive to be agents of positive change towards sustainable operational improvements and growth. The Triton funds invest in and support the positive development of businesses headquartered predominantly in Northern Europe. Triton has a long track record of investing in service businesses, such as Caverion, across the Nordic and DACH regions.

