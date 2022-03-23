Crayfish Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from North America |Farmed Crayfish Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

Crayfish Market: Growing demand for aquaculture-based fish varieties to drive growth

The growing demand for aquaculture-based fish varieties is one of the key drivers supporting the crayfish market growth. Global fish production can be divided depending on the cultivation type into capture fishery and aquaculture. Human consumption accounted for around 88% of global fisheries and aquaculture production volumes in 2018. The growth of capture fishery production has been stagnant, and the aquaculture segment has been aiding to meet the demand for fish for human consumption. For instance, according to data provided by the FAO of the United Nations, in 2018, world aquaculture fish production reached 82.1 million tonnes and was dominated by crustaceans such as crayfish. The total global production of crustaceans in 2018 was 9.4 million tonnes. The contribution of world aquaculture to global fish production reached 46.0% in 2018, increasing from 25.7% in 2000. Such an increasing demand will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Crayfish Market: Demand for processed and packaged crayfish to be a major trend

Demand for processed and packaged crayfish is one of the key trends contributing to the crayfish market growth. Nowadays, there are different varieties of processed crayfish available in the market, including boiled, cooked, chilled, frozen, seasoned, and ready-to-cook canned varieties. Another trend in crayfish packaging is purging the crayfish on the farm where it caught. Also, the crayfish are displayed in a tank from which consumers can choose what they want. For instance, Louisiana Crawfish is engaged in such practice of selling purged crayfishes. Small-scale vendors (farmers) collectively work together to fulfill big orders on demand. These options are nowadays made available in single or party packs, in both flexible and rigid packaging. Thus, the demand for processed and packaged crayfish is rising among the global consumers of crayfish, as it involves fewer efforts to prepare it for cooking. Such factors will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Crayfish Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio market research report segments the crayfish market by Type (Farmed crayfish and Wild crayfish) and Geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The crayfish market share growth by the farmed crayfish segment will be significant for revenue generation. Prominent vendors in the market, such as Louisiana Crawfish Co., offer a wide range of farmed crayfish, including live crawfish, boiled crawfish, purged crawfish, crawfish tail meat, among others. The company offers 24 hours delivery of its products to consumers directly from its farms. They also provide station pickup through FedEx and UPS. Thus, due to the increased demand for fish protein from aquaculture (including crayfish) from consumers across the world, farmers are focusing more on farmed crayfish varieties to sustain in the market. Thus, the market segment will witness growth during the forecast period.

Crayfish Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.9 Performing market contribution North America at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acadia Crawfish Co. LLC, Alfocan SA, Bocage Crawfish, Cajun Crawfish Co., Fruge Seafood Co., Happy Crab Seafood, Harlons LA Fish, Kenney Seafood, Live Aquaponics, Louisiana Crawfish Co., Louisiana Seafood Co., Mackay Reef Fish Pty Ltd., and Mah Protein Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Farmed crayfish - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Farmed crayfish - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Farmed crayfish - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Farmed crayfish - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Farmed crayfish - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wild crayfish - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Wild crayfish - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Wild crayfish - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Wild crayfish - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Wild crayfish - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Acadia Crawfish Co. LLC

Exhibit 89: Acadia Crawfish Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 90: Acadia Crawfish Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Acadia Crawfish Co. LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Alfocan SA

Exhibit 92: Alfocan SA - Overview



Exhibit 93: Alfocan SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Alfocan SA - Key offerings

10.5 Bocage Crawfish

Exhibit 95: Bocage Crawfish - Overview



Exhibit 96: Bocage Crawfish - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Bocage Crawfish - Key offerings

10.6 Cajun Crawfish Co.

Exhibit 98: Cajun Crawfish Co. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Cajun Crawfish Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Cajun Crawfish Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Fruge Seafood Co.

Exhibit 101: Fruge Seafood Co. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Fruge Seafood Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Fruge Seafood Co. - Key offerings

10.8 Happy Crab Seafood

Exhibit 104: Happy Crab Seafood - Overview



Exhibit 105: Happy Crab Seafood - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Happy Crab Seafood - Key offerings

10.9 Live Aquaponics

Exhibit 107: Live Aquaponics - Overview



Exhibit 108: Live Aquaponics - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Live Aquaponics - Key offerings

10.10 Louisiana Crawfish Co.

Exhibit 110: Louisiana Crawfish Co. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Louisiana Crawfish Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Louisiana Crawfish Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Louisiana Seafood Co.

Exhibit 113: Louisiana Seafood Co. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Louisiana Seafood Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Louisiana Seafood Co. - Key offerings

10.12 Mackay Reef Fish Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Mackay Reef Fish Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Mackay Reef Fish Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Mackay Reef Fish Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

