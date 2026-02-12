CRAYOLA EXPANDS CREATIVE POSSIBILITIES WITH 2026 INNOVATIONS

First-look at new creative play essentials and multi-sensory toys to be showcased at American International Toy Fair

EASTON, Pa., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayola will take center stage at the American International Toy Fair this February 14-17 in New York City (Booth #465) with innovative new products that encourage creativity enthusiasts to stretch their imaginations with story-powered play and build creative confidence to take along for every colorful adventure.

Crayola, recognized by 80% of moms as a top value brand for everyday home use*, has globally reimagined Scribble Scrubbies into a vibrant, story-fueled toy brand – one that ignites kids' creativity and brings their imaginations to life. Centered around the idea that "Little Scribbles make BIG Stories," the brand now expands into toy aisles with immersive new Scribble Scrubbie play environments designed to inspire endless adventures. The brand is also enhancing beloved product lines like Color Wonder Mess-Free Coloring with innovation and sparking wonder on and off the page with a new audio-storytelling product. Crayola will also spread the joy of coloring with the exclusive premiere of a new product line made just for adults – All Grown Up – featuring specialized markers and coloring books with relatable, soul-soothing themes that will make even the biggest kids want to hang their artwork on the fridge.

As the #1 brand preferred by parents and teachers, Crayola Ultra-Clean Washable Markers with their proprietary formulas that wash from skin, clothing, and painted walls will be making an appearance at Toy Fair, too. Attendees can experience the superior washability that makes creative moments stress-free, giving kids the freedom to create and parents and teachers the confidence to encourage bold, colorful learning.

"At Crayola, we are committed to inspiring imagination and creative expression at every age, around the world," said Pete Ruggiero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crayola, LLC. "By expanding and elevating our fan-favorite kids' collections and introducing high performance coloring tools for adults, we're offering more opportunities for everyone to make time for creativity."

Highlights from the Crayola 2026 innovation lineup include:

Introducing the first two products in the toy installment – say hello to Arlo the Elephant, the jumbo Scribble Scrubbie Color Blast Marker Airbrush , a kid-friendly magical airbrush system that transforms Crayola markers into a spray-art tool allowing kids to blast bold colors and create amazing designs onto any Scribble Scrubbie pet. Recommended for children 3+ for suggested retail price of $34.99. The fun continues with Scribble Scrubbie Dino Glow Mountain that places baby glow dino pets into a light-up cave with a catapult for glowing prehistoric adventures. With over 100+ different Scribble Scrubbies pets, kids can scribble, scrub and reset their adorable pets for endless hours of imaginative play, bringing little scribbles to life in big stories. Recommended for children 3+ for suggested retail price of $34.99.

Crayola Ultra-Clean Washable Markers deliver World's Most Washable performance that makes drawing worry free, earning top spots on teacher back-to-school lists and home craft essentials. Recommended for children 3+ for suggested retail prices ranging from $1.99 to $3.99.

deliver performance that makes drawing worry free, earning top spots on teacher back-to-school lists and home craft essentials. Recommended for children 3+ for suggested retail prices ranging from $1.99 to $3.99. Parents trust Ms. Rachel to entertain while teaching their toddlers the fundamentals of early learning. Now she's lending her voice to the new Color Wonder Ms. Rachel Magic Light and Sound Brush , a mess-free miracle and educational companion all-in-one, that transforms painting into an interactive learning experience by combining her beloved music with color recognition: "Red! Like an apple!" Recommended for children 3+ for suggested retail price of $34.99.

, a mess-free miracle and educational companion all-in-one, that transforms painting into an interactive learning experience by combining her beloved music with color recognition: "Red! Like an apple!" Recommended for children 3+ for suggested retail price of $34.99. Color Wonder Scented Kitchen Playset is where creativity meets imagination: color and stamp 15 delicious food-themed coloring sheets with scented markers and ink pads, then transform the box into a play oven for full-on culinary role-play. These aren't just coloring kits—they're the hottest holiday gifts that transform young artists' work from coloring page to play. Recommended for children 3+ for suggested retail price of $21.99.

Additional 2026 New Product Offering

Imagine if every child's artwork could come to life. With the Crayola Story Creator , that's now possible. Revolutionary recording technology lets kids layer 15 minutes of their own voice audio onto their creations, transforming one-dimensional drawings into dynamic, multi-sensory stories they can play back and share. Recommended for ages 6+ for suggested retail price of $34.99.

, that's now possible. Revolutionary recording technology lets kids layer 15 minutes of their own voice audio onto their creations, transforming one-dimensional drawings into dynamic, multi-sensory stories they can play back and share. Recommended for ages 6+ for suggested retail price of $34.99. Brand-new Clicks Colored Pencils and Clicks Highlighters join Clicks Markers designed for kids, classrooms, and coloring enthusiasts of all ages. With no caps to lose, mechanical pencil refills, and long-lasting inks that won't dry out, Clicks are perfect for everyday art projects, schoolwork, and on-the-go creativity. Recommended for children 6+ for suggested retail prices ranging from $5.99 to $12.99.

and join Clicks Markers designed for kids, classrooms, and coloring enthusiasts of all ages. With no caps to lose, mechanical pencil refills, and long-lasting inks that won't dry out, Clicks are perfect for everyday art projects, schoolwork, and on-the-go creativity. Recommended for children 6+ for suggested retail prices ranging from $5.99 to $12.99. Crayola introduces another exciting toy franchise with Crayola Goo – a parent-approved, less-mess DIY slime experience that gives kids all the fun without the chaos. Leading the lineup is the Goo Dissection Kit , a customizable, hands-on experience that invites kids to shake together Goo powder and water in the storage container, then personalize their Goo in a less-mess DIY way using Crayola markers and mix-ins for a world of creative exploration. Recommended for children 6+ for suggested retail price of $24.99.

, a customizable, hands-on experience that invites kids to shake together Goo powder and water in the storage container, then personalize their Goo in a less-mess DIY way using Crayola markers and mix-ins for a world of creative exploration. Recommended for children 6+ for suggested retail price of $24.99. Ultimate Light Board ColorVibe brings creativity to a new dimension with sound-responsive LED technology that makes artwork react to the world around it. When kids color on the Light Board surface and then clap, play music or shout, their artwork lights up as it flashes or pulses to the rhythm. Using the included washable Crayola markers, this transformation is endless. Just wipe, color again and let the designs take center stage and groove to the beat. Recommended for children 6+ for suggested retail price $34.99.

Who Says Coloring Is Just for Kids?

Crayola All Grown Up, launching later this year, invites adults to rediscover the joy of coloring—that same uninhibited creative satisfaction they experienced as children, elevated with new, easy-to-use high-performance tools. The All Grown Up alcohol-based markers provide superior blending and shading, and pair perfectly with the collection of eight coloring books, each hand-illustrated by real artists with relatable, soul-soothing themes like Cozy Cottages, Witchy Woman, Stay Hydrated, and Plant Lady. This is Crayola's declaration that creativity is a lifelong journey, and the brand is ready to support every chapter.

