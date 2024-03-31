Crayola Experience's Million Crayon Giveaway Launches Weeklong National Crayon Day Celebration

Families join the festivities featuring Colors of the World crayon collection, and in-store and at-home activities to inspire creative self-expression

EASTON, Pa., March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of kids and kids-at-heart around the country are celebrating National Crayon Day by creating their own one-of-a-kind crayon boxes filled with their favorite Crayola crayon colors as part of the 4th Annual Crayola Experience Million Crayon Giveaway.

Crayola Experience—the family destination where Crayola and creativity come to life—hopes to inspire creative self-expression in kids of all ages with this year's giveaway. The colorful experience, which runs through May 31, is being held at the attraction's five locations in Easton, Pa.; Orlando, Fla.; Bloomington, Minn. (Mall of America); Plano, Texas; and Chandler, Ariz.

New this year, the National Crayon Day festivities feature Crayola's Colors of the World crayon collection in the giveaway, as well as in-store and at-home Colors of the World activities that inspire creative self-expression, and a 30 percent discount on all 24-count Crayola crayon boxes in Office Depot stores and online.

Visual assets for media use available here: https://crayexp.com/CrayonDay

For the first time—and for a limited time only—the 24 crayons from Crayola's Colors of the World collection were added to the more than 70 crayon colors that families can choose from to include in their custom 32-count crayon boxes. Celebrating inclusion and creative expression, the hues in the collection reflect the more than 40 different skin tones worldwide.

As part of the National Crayon Day celebration, now through April 7 families also can participate in Colors of the World activities inside Crayola Experience's retail stores. Kids can find their True Hue to color their world as they see it; color a personalized paper crayon with their own skin tone color to add to a community art project; and draw their True Selfie with their True Hue.

Crayon lovers not able to visit Crayola Experience for the giveaway and onsite activities can still join in the celebration by downloading free National Crayon Day and Colors of the World coloring pages from Crayola.com. In addition, Crayola's exclusive retail partner for National Crayon Day—Office Depot—is offering a 30 percent discount on all Crayola 24-ct crayon boxes at stores nationwide and online through April 13.

Registration is required to participate in the Crayola Experience Million Crayon Giveaway. See website for details.

