Crayon and Product Marketing Alliance Announce Yearlong Community Partnership

BOSTON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crayon announced a yearlong Community Partnership with the Product Marketing Alliance (PMA), an organization dedicated to enabling the success and professional development of product marketers everywhere. With thousands of dedicated members representing some of the world's biggest brands, the PMA has made quick and impressive progress towards their ongoing goal of elevating the product marketing discipline.

The announcement comes four months after product marketers crowned Crayon "the undisputed champion of competitive intelligence tools" via the 2020 PMA Pulse.

"At Crayon, we have built the competitive intelligence platform of choice amongst product marketers," shared Laura Taylor, Crayon's CMO. "We could not be more excited to take this step in our relationship with such a pivotal and vibrant community."

As a PMA Community Partner, Crayon will connect with and empower product marketing professionals on a deeper level than ever before — through articles, podcasts, webinars, festivals, and more. "As PMA members know, there is never a shortage of trends, innovations, or best practices to discuss," said Taylor. "Through a variety of media, we will provide a one-of-a-kind perspective that product marketers can leverage as they work to build and maintain competitive advantages in their respective markets."

Richard King, Founder of the Product Marketing Alliance, also shared his excitement: "Competitive intelligence should be a crucial part of any product marketing strategy because without the knowledge it allows us to access, products and businesses cannot develop to their full potential. That's why tools like Crayon are so invaluable when it comes to dominating your market. We're incredibly proud to be partnered with game-changing organizations like Crayon and super excited to be sharing the news of our new Community Partnership. Crayon shares our future-focused, human-centric approach and we can't wait to be collaborating on a deeper level to elevate product marketing functions around the world even further."

About Crayon

Crayon is the competitive intelligence platform that enables businesses to track, analyze, and act on everything happening outside their four walls. Tens of thousands of CI practitioners and stakeholders use Crayon to win deals, improve market positioning, inform long-term strategy, and optimize product roadmaps. Only with Crayon can you leverage competitive intelligence to the extent that's needed in order to grow revenue and market share over the long term.

About Product Marketing Alliance

Product Marketing Alliance was founded in 2019 as an organization on a mission to unite product marketers across the globe, all with the shared goal of driving the demand, adoption, and overall success of their products. PMA offers membership plans, a Slack community, certified courses, podcasts, articles, awards, templates and frameworks, global summits, on-demand video, in-person meet-ups, and a library of industry-leading reports. The collective is home to some of the world's biggest brands, including Google, Adobe, Shopify, Microsoft, and HubSpot.

Contact Information

Laura Taylor

CMO, Crayon

[email protected]

SOURCE Crayon