Crayon Appointed as AWS Authorized Distributor for the European Economic Area, including Switzerland

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon builds on its existing distribution expertise to enable partners across new regions to innovate and scale on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Crayon, a global leader in IT services and innovation, today announced its appointment as an AWS Authorized Distributor for the Nordics (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland), the Baltics (Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia) and the European Economic Area, including Switzerland. This milestone expands Crayon's role within the AWS Distribution Program, building on its successful history as an AWS Authorized Distributor in India since 2019.

"We are thrilled to expand our role as an AWS Authorized Distributor in the European Economic Area and Switzerland," said Melissa Mulholland CEO at Crayon. "Our history of supporting the AWS Partner Network demonstrates our commitment to enabling partner success on AWS. This new appointment allows us to bring that expertise to even more partners in regions where we already have a strong presence, helping them navigate their cloud journeys and create impactful solutions for their customers."

In Europe, Crayon will offer partners support and guidance on building skills with the right certifications and enablement, on investing in the right service areas, and choosing the right AWS Partner Network (APN) program like an AWS Competency to differentiate their business, and to build stronger technical capability to better serve end customers. We will also bring increased value to APN partners by providing operations and billing support, assistance in achieving APN program designations, and guidance on new go-to-market (GTM).

The program equips partners to optimize their operations, achieve AWS Partner Network program designations, and adopt cloud-first strategies. Crayon's local knowledge and global experience enable partners to better serve end customers while driving innovation and growth in their businesses.

"As a new AWS authorized distributor in the Nordics, Baltics and European Economic Area, we have now a major opportunity to help our existing channel partners to build and deliver high-value services and solutions to end customers at scale. This gives us an opportunity to approach new channel ecosystems and accelerate our mission to help partners succeed with their commercial and technical cloud implementation," said Mulholland.

