Crayon Collection Hosts World's Largest Kindness Event In History

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity, Crayon Collection , is hosting the World's Largest Kindness Event (virtually) on August 15, 2020 at 11am PST. Inspired by the incredible work of frontline workers, the event was created to support these heroes with notes of gratitude and kindness. Collectively all participants will join a livestream event and together will draw or write a note of kindness that will be sent to hospitals locally so that doctors and nurses can decorate their wards with these uplifting messages. The national event is free to register here.

The event aims to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most handwritten notes uploaded to Instagram in one hour (the charity first Guinness World Record was for most crayons donated to charity totalling 1,009,500). An adjudicator from GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS will be present to count the uploaded images that users will post while using the hashtag #CrayonCollection. The event will be powered by Google Meet.

Highlights of the event include:

Crayon Collection Founder, Sheila Morovati, will host the event. "We are so grateful for frontline workers yet it's difficult to communicate our thanks. This event is an opportunity to share our gratitude with handwritten notes".

Artist Oliver Jeffers, illustrator, "The Day the Crayons Quit", of which Crayon Collection is the partner charity.

Dr. Nina Shapiro of UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital

Joe Whale aka "Doodle Boy" will join us as our kid artist

Drew Daywalt, author of 'The Day the Crayons Quit" will do a reading

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will join the program and thank volunteers for their role in supporting their communities and essential workers throughout the pandemic.

Supporters of the event include, Mattel, Inc. who will be donating craft kits and art supplies, Penguin Random House who will generously donate 100 copies of "The Day the Crayons Quit" books to Head Start Centers in addition to themed stationary. Thrive Global, and Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation are among other supporters who are helping amplify the event. California Volunteers, Office of the Governor will offer this opportunity to #CaliforniansForAll Summer of Service participants. Time spent on creating drawings or notes of kindness will be counted as part of their service hours.

