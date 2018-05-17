DALLAS, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon, the global leader in software asset management (SAM), cloud and volume licensing, and associated consulting services announced its GDPR Solution through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program.

Crayon has been designated to participate in the Microsoft One Commercial Partner CoSell Ready Program after meeting the program requirements. As a result, Crayon will immediately work with Microsoft field sales teams in North America on targeted customer opportunities and related account planning activities.

Get GDPR ready with Crayon

"As a first-mover to a GDPR Solution in the United States we are uniquely-positioned to leverage our global team in the EU to offer a streamlined way for customers in the United States to meet GDPR compliance obligations," said Justin Current, VP of Services and Business Development for Crayon US.

Crayon will be hosting a series of GDPR Forum events in conjunction with Microsoft at Microsoft Technology Center Locations throughout the United States.

Wondering if you're ready? Complete the Free GDPR Awareness Questionnaire here.

About Crayon:

Crayon is an expert at optimizing client ROI from complex technology. Crayon is the global leader in software asset management (SAM), cloud and volume licensing and associated consulting services. Crayon is a trusted advisor to many of the globe's leading organizations.

Through Crayon's unique people, tools and systems Crayon helps optimize client's technology estates within the new hybrid cloud world. The company has over 1,000 team mates, is head quartered in Oslo, Norway with offices around the world.

Crayon at a glance: http://www.crayon.com/us Blog LinkedIn Twitter YouTube Facebook

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crayon-earns-co-sell-ready-status-for-gdpr-solution-through-the-microsoft-one-commercial-partner-ocp-program-300650158.html

SOURCE Crayon Software Experts