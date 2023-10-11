Crayon expands partnership with Google Cloud

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon, a global leader in IT services and innovation, today announced it is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud to deepen its expertise on Google Cloud generative AI through Crayon's Centers of Excellence in Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa region.

With more than 150 data experts, and the increased focus on Google Cloud AI, Crayon will be able to deliver more best-in-class AI projects and solutions to its customers and partners, including helping customers pilot and deploy products like Duet AI and Vertex AI.

"We are excited about expanding our partnership with Google Cloud and the business value that we will create," said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland. "Our customers and partners increasingly see the need for using generative AI to provide better services and solutions. With our AI Centers of Excellence, we have the capabilities to help companies explore their own data and use it to accelerate their business. Google Cloud is a great partner to help customers get the best data and AI experience."

"Crayon's long-time experience in digital transformation, its AI Centers of Excellence and deepening of its expertise on Google Cloud will help global business more quickly adopt and see value from AI," said Bron Hastings, VP, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Through this new and growing partnership, we will work together to accelerate customers' AI-driven transformations with Google Cloud technology, models via Vertex AI, and expert services from Crayon."

In the past several months, there has been a massive acceleration of generative AI technologies available to power and accelerate digital transformation across all industries. There is an unprecedented demand from customers asking for help in understanding how to best leverage generative AI to accelerate their transformation and deliver business impact.

Crayon has developed expertise to support customers and partners on their generative AI journey. With Google Cloud, the data experts at Crayon have found an impressive array of innovative, open, scalable, secure, and enterprise-ready generative AI solutions.

Crayon is a recognized global leader in AI and machine learning that helps its customers and partners reduce costs, manage software and cloud services, and leverage advanced technologies.

CONTACT:

Melanie Coffee

VP of PR and Communications

[email protected]

+47 46 74 86 48

SOURCE Crayon