Crayon Hosts Women in Leadership Forum to Empower Female Professionals on Women's Equality Day

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Women's Equality Day, Crayon, a global leader in IT optimization and AI services, is proud to announce the Women in Leadership Forum, a free event designed to empower professional women in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The event will take place on August 26, 2024, at the Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star, providing a unique platform for female leaders to share their stories, strategies for success, and insights on balancing work and personal life.

Women's Equality Day, observed on August 26, marks the anniversary of the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment, which granted American women the right to vote. This day is a powerful reminder of the ongoing journey towards gender equality and the need for continued advocacy and support for women in all areas of life. Regina Manfredi, Executive VP and General Manager of Crayon US is committed to making gender equality an important topic and is excited to bring this important event to the local community.

Event Highlights:

Distinguished Panel: The forum features a panel of accomplished female executives, including Regina Manfredi , Executive VP and General Manager of Crayon US, alongside leaders from Flair Data Systems, the American Bureau of Shipping, Mr. Cooper, and Alkami Technology. These leaders will discuss their career journeys, pivotal decisions, innovative problem-solving approaches, and how they manage work-life balance.

Keynote Speaker: Allison Cerra, Chief Marketing Officer at Alkami Technology, will deliver a keynote address, offering actionable insights on personal brand growth and professional development.

, Chief Marketing Officer at Alkami Technology, will deliver a keynote address, offering actionable insights on personal brand growth and professional development. Women's Committee: Attendees will have the opportunity to join Crayon's Women's Committee, providing a platform for ongoing networking, learning, and professional growth beyond the event.

Event Details:

Date: August 26, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM CT

– Venue: Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star , 11 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX 75034

Agenda:

4:00 PM – 4:15 PM : Guest Arrival

Guest Arrival 4:15 PM – 5:00 PM : Panel Session

Panel Session 5:00 PM – 5:30 PM : Guest Speaker

Guest Speaker 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM : Cocktails, Hors d'oeuvres, and Conversations

The Women in Leadership Forum is an incredible opportunity for women in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to connect, learn, and grow within a supportive community. The event will offer valuable takeaways, inspiring stories, and practical advice for women at all stages of their careers.

Join us for an evening of empowerment, networking, and insightful conversations. For more information, please visit: https://www.crayon.com/us/resources/events/women-in-leadership-2024 .

