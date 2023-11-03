Crayon is one of selected partners to offer Microsoft 365 Copilot

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon, a global leader in IT services and innovation, announced today that it is one of the select partners that can offer Microsoft 365 Copilot, a new AI-powered productivity tool designed to revolutionize the way businesses operate.

Microsoft 365 Copilot, powered by large language models (LLMs), offers an array of features, including content generation, designing graphics, and improved ways to collaborate and share knowledge. It also integrates with other data sources outside of Microsoft 365, such as Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Power BI, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, to enrich content with relevant insights and facts.

Combining LLMs with a company's data has the potential to dramatically improve employees' productivity and create business efficiencies.

"At Crayon, we're uniquely positioned to support our customers with Copilot and maximize the impact it will have on their business," said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland. "We can help companies deploy Copilot safely, ensuring their data is properly governed. Our advisory skills on change management and adoption enable customers to effectively use this new technology, plus we can help teams understand how to guide Microsoft 365 Copilot to learn new skills." 

Crayon has delivered more than 300 Applied AI projects, managed over 60 LLM projects, and has more than 140 data experts worldwide. It also holds the AI and Machine Learning Advanced Specialization and the Analytics on Azure Specialization, demonstrating its proven success in these domains.

Crayon is helping businesses prepare for Copilot through workshops focused on implementation, readiness, and security and technical road-mapping.

"Crayon brings a unique set of capabilities and experience in helping customers take a 360-approach on how to adopt Microsoft 365 Copilot. Crayon's team has gone through the necessary technical, security, and governance readiness required to support and adopt this new era of work and AI innovation," said David Smith, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft.

