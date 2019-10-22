Crayon Named a Leader in Market and Competitive Intelligence Report by Independent Research Firm

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon, the market and competitive intelligence company, was named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Market And Competitive Intelligence Platforms, Q4 2019 report. The Forrester New Wave™ evaluated 12 vendors on 10 criteria and grouped them into four distinct categories: Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers.

Crayon

The report states that Crayon leads the pack with a focus on measuring the platform's impact on sales and provides out-of-the-box integration, enabling the setup of competitor-specific battlecards that automatically update within the CRM. By combining battlecard engagement statistics with sales users' comments, it can associate battlecard usage with a sales win.

Crayon customers have seen significant results in win rates and revenue, including Alex McKenzie, Director of Sales at Allego: "In less than six months of using Crayon, the sales win rate in our most competitive segment has doubled, and the win rate against a top competitor has tripled to 95%." Hundreds of the world's leading companies have chosen Crayon to power their CI programs and drive meaningful impact in their organizations.

"We're thrilled that Forrester has named Crayon a leader in their New Wave report on Market and Competitive Intelligence Platforms," said Crayon CEO Jonah Lopin. "We're deeply aligned with Forrester's view that the biggest challenges in our industry are filtering out the noise to surface meaningful signals, as well as driving action with competitive insights. We've built our platform to help customers extract insights from the noise and then use those insights to drive action and move metrics. We look forward to continuing to innovate and evolve our platform to help our customers get next-level results."

The Forrester New Wave™ also cited Crayon as "the best fit for companies with a heavy focus on web sources for intelligence. Crayon is differentiated in catching and annotating changes to the complete domain of a company website, including a company's deep website pages."

On specific criteria results, Crayon scored a "differentiated" rating (the highest possible rating) in the following categories:

User experience

Data collection/taxonomy

AI/ML-enabled search

AI/ML automation

Distribution of intelligence and usage analytics

Product vision

Market approach

Crayon monitors more than 300 million pages across 7.6 million domains and 2.4 million companies and applies algorithmic and machine learning techniques to synthesize and extract actionable competitive intelligence insights for customers. Crayon also released Battlecards last year as an extension of its flagship market intelligence platform, allowing businesses to easily create, distribute, and measure battlecards that are wired to the latest market movements, enabling them to win more competitive deals while dramatically cutting time to collect and update intelligence.

For access to the Forrester New Wave™ Report, go to www.crayon.co/wave.

About Crayon

Crayon is a market and competitive intelligence company that enables businesses to track, analyze, and act on everything happening outside their four walls. Learn more about Crayon at www.crayon.co.

