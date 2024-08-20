Crayon Partners with Microsoft for U.S. Roadshow Highlighting AI Transformations in Business

Roadshow to Visit Major Cities Across the U.S., Offering Exclusive Insights and Hands-On Demos

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon, a global leader in IT optimization and AI services, proudly announces a new U.S. roadshow in partnership with Microsoft. The event series, set to visit key cities across the United States, will highlight the transformative power of Microsoft 365 Copilot, custom Copilot, Azure OpenAI, and Microsoft Fabric. The roadshow highlights the deep collaboration between Crayon and Microsoft in driving digital transformation and innovation across industries.

After successful events in both Houston, Texas and Irvine, California, the next event will take place in Chicago, Illinois on August 28. The roadshow will also make stops in Philadelphia, New York City, Atlanta, Las Colinas, and Seattle, bringing cutting-edge insights and practical solutions to business leaders and technology innovators nationwide. Each event will provide attendees with valuable insights through expert-led sessions, hands-on demonstrations, and interactive workshops. Designed to help businesses harness the latest advancements in AI and digital transformation, the roadshow will offer practical takeaways for IT professionals, business leaders, and technology innovators.

"We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft to bring this roadshow to cities across the U.S.," said Aaron Sandeen, Vice President of Technical Services, Crayon. "This event series is an incredible opportunity for businesses to explore the transformative power of AI and cloud technologies and to learn how to implement these innovations effectively. Our collaboration with Microsoft underscores our commitment to delivering scalable cloud and AI solutions to our clients."

The event series will feature in-depth sessions on Microsoft 365 Copilot, which applies the power of AI technology to existing Microsoft 365 apps, enhancing productivity without compromising data security. Attendees will learn how Copilot can seamlessly integrate into their existing tools and differentiate between M365 Copilot, Azure Copilot, and custom Copilot. Additionally, the roadshow will explore Microsoft Fabric, a data solution that serves as a "single pane of glass" for managing a full data estate, from data warehousing to governance and analysis.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with industry peers, thought leaders, and potential partners during networking sessions. The roadshow will also include interactive workshops designed to provide practical knowledge and skills, ensuring participants leave with actionable insights to drive their digital transformation initiatives.

Event Schedule:

Chicago : August 28

: Philadelphia : September 4

: New York City : September 25

: Atlanta : October 2

: Las Colinas: October 23

Seattle : October 30

Registration:

Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. For more details and to register for the events, please visit https://www.crayon.com/us/resources/events/.

About Crayon US:

Crayon US is a leader in IT optimization and Cloud services, including software and cloud procurement, cloud migration, cloud infrastructure, workplace productivity, and data and AI solutions. With a strong focus on understanding the unique needs of each business, Crayon delivers tailored strategies that maximize the value of IT investments. As a growth-oriented partner, Crayon supports its customers through every stage of their IT transformation journey, offering insights into IT spend visibility, delivering cost-saving recommendations, and ensuring seamless scalability. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Crayon US is part of Crayon Group, a global leader in IT services with a presence in 46 countries. To learn more about Crayon, visit Crayon.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Evans

Zen Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Crayon US