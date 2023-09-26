Crayon renews Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider status

Crayon

26 Sep, 2023, 02:16 ET

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon, a global leader in innovation and IT services, today announced the renewal of its Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider status. This accomplishment reaffirms Crayon's ability to adapt to business landscapes and consistently deliver outstanding results for its customers and partners.

The Azure Expert MSP status is a hallmark of excellence within the managed services domain, tailored to Azure. To retain the Azure Expert MSP status, companies must successfully navigate a rigorous audit process conducted by an independent third party to demonstrate that they meet stringent prerequisites around solutions availability, certification levels, and customer satisfaction.

"This status underscores our team's dedication to delivering comprehensive and specialized services, as it's exclusively awarded to Microsoft partners with advanced proficiency in Microsoft Azure," said Melissa Mulholland, CEO of Crayon. "It serves as a differentiating factor in the market and a commitment to our customers that when you choose Crayon, you can trust in our capability to provide top-tier services rooted in our deep expertise and consistent history of excellence."

As an Azure Expert MSP, Crayon has maintained the role of a trusted leader, guiding customers towards innovative solutions that create true business value.

"Congratulations to Crayon on the successful renewal of their Microsoft Azure Expert MSP status, which demonstrates a deep commitment to technical depth and excellence.  Crayon is a trusted global partner with a proven track record of delivering for our joint customers across the globe through a customer-first approach and deep technical expertise in Microsoft technologies," said David Smith, VP Global Channel Sales, Microsoft.

CONTACT:

Melanie Coffee
VP of PR and Communications
[email protected] 
+47 46 74 86 48

SOURCE Crayon

