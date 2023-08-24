Crayon reports 23% gross profit growth in Q2

News provided by

Crayon

24 Aug, 2023, 02:19 ET

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon Group Holding ASA (OSE: CRAYN), a global leader in IT services and innovation, today reported its second-quarter results with a gross profit growth of 23%.

The increase was driven by the need for software and cloud, particularly in Europe and the Nordics.

"Savings on software and cloud spend continue to resonate in this macroeconomic environment where CIOs are faced with cost pressures and expectations to deliver maximum ROI," said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland. "With our capabilities and services-led go to market, we are in a unique position to capture market opportunity, further drive growth, and create more customer value."

Crayon delivered over 1.5 billion NOK in gross profit in Q2. It's driven by strong performance from the Nordics, which was up 16%, Europe increased by 50%, and the US was 31%.

Europe's consistent growth of 50% over the last two quarters demonstrates the scalability of Crayon's business model based on the increased focus of winning market share on software and cloud.

CEO Melissa Mulholland and CFO Jon Birger Syvertsen will present the results in a live webcast at 8:30 am CET that can be accessed at www.crayon.com/investor-relations. A recording of the webcast will be available on-demand after the live event has concluded.   

Contact:

Melanie Coffee
VP of PR and Communications
[email protected] 
+47 46 74 86 48

SOURCE Crayon

Also from this source

Crayon reports 31% gross profit in Q1

Crayon signs a four-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.