Crayon reports 31% gross profit in Q1

News provided by

Crayon

23 May, 2023, 01:41 ET

OSLO, Norway, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon reported its first-quarter results today with a gross profit growth of 31%, driven by a high demand for software and cloud services.

Growth was reported worldwide but was particularly strong across Europe and in the Nordics.

"While the global tech market continues to be impacted by the challenging macroeconomic climate, our focus on our core business model supports our resiliency," said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 50% to NOK 185m reflecting a margin of 14.7%, an improvement of 1.9 bps compared to last year. Operating profit increased to NOK 55m from NOK 47m in the same quarter the previous year.

"We see a strong demand for optimization and innovation across all our markets, and our customer centricity ensures we can deliver on those demands," Mulholland said.

Across Europe, YOY gross profit growth increased by 53%, for the Nordics it was 26%, the US was up by 25% and Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa was 21%.

The financial report and presentation for Q1 2023 are available at https://www.crayon.com/investor-relations/

CONTACT:

Melanie Coffee
VP of PR and Communications
[email protected]
+47 46 74 86 48

SOURCE Crayon

Also from this source

Crayon signs a four-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services

Crayon and Orchestry enter into a strategic partnership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.