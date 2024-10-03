Crayon's Regina Manfredi and Crayon Team Recognized as Finalists in CRN 2024 Women of the Year Awards

Recognition Spotlights Leadership in IT Innovation, Gender Parity, and Dedication to Diversity and Inclusion

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon , a global leader in IT optimization and AI services, is proud to announce that Regina Manfredi, Executive Vice President and General Manager, has been named a finalist in the Executive Mentor of the Year - Solution Provider category for the 2024 CRN Women of the Year Awards. Additionally, Crayon is honored to be selected as a finalist for the Gender Parity Award, which recognizes companies demonstrating a strong commitment to gender equity within the workplace.

The CRN Women of the Year Awards, hosted by The Channel Company, celebrate the achievements of exceptional women, forward-thinking companies, and allies who lead with innovation and promote equity within the IT channel. Crayon's recognition as a finalist in both categories highlights the company's dedication to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion within the tech industry.

Mentorship and Leadership in the IT Channel

The Executive Mentor of the Year award honors Regina Manfredi's commitment to mentorship and her leadership in promoting equitable workplaces across the IT channel. With over 20 years of experience, Regina has been a trailblazer in supporting women's advancement in tech and fostering a culture of empowerment.

"Regina's leadership has had a transformative impact both within Crayon and across the broader IT ecosystem," said Shannon Sigmon, Crayon's Vice President of US Channel & Alliances Sales. "Her ability to mentor emerging leaders, while driving innovation and inclusivity, exemplifies Crayon's mission of building a diverse workforce in tech. We are thrilled to see her dedication recognized by CRN."

In her role at Crayon, Regina leads a team focused on delivering AI and cloud solutions that drive digital transformation for businesses. Her leadership has been instrumental in helping customers harness the potential of cutting-edge technologies while fostering a culture of mentorship within the company.

Closing the Gender Gap

The Gender Parity Award recognizes companies that champion gender diversity through initiatives that cultivate talent, support women's professional growth, and promote a higher percentage of women in leadership roles. Crayon's inclusion as a finalist for this award demonstrates its commitment to advancing gender equity across the tech industry.

"At Crayon, we believe diversity is key to driving innovation and success," Regina explained. "Being recognized for our efforts to promote gender parity is a testament to the work our team does to create an inclusive, equitable workplace. We will continue to champion initiatives that close the gender gap and foster growth opportunities for women in tech."

The second annual CRN Women of the Year Awards spotlight women, companies, and allies making significant contributions to diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. Winners will be announced at the Awards Gala on December 10, 2024, in New York City.

The full list of finalists can be viewed at www.crn.com/women-of-the-year .

About Crayon US

Crayon US is a leader in IT optimization and Cloud services, including software and cloud procurement, cloud migration, cloud infrastructure, workplace productivity, and data and AI solutions. With a strong focus on understanding the unique needs of each business, Crayon delivers tailored strategies that maximize the value of IT investments. As a growth-oriented partner, Crayon supports its customers through every stage of their IT transformation journey, offering insights into IT spend visibility, delivering cost-saving recommendations, and ensuring seamless scalability. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Crayon US is part of Crayon Group, a global leader in IT services with a presence in 46 countries. To learn more about Crayon, visit Crayon.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

