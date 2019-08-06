Crazy Aaron Enterprises Announces New Leadership

Don began his career at Procter & Gamble and then worked on management challenges around the world for McKinsey & Company's many industrial clients, including General Motors, GE, and Chloride. He was recruited to GE's Corporate Business Development Group and then moved to GE Silicones where he was responsible for sales and marketing operations, worldwide sales projections, inventory management, and all global business teams. Most recently, Don founded Zon Capital Partners to help young companies build high-performing teams, implement new financial systems, and operate with strategic vision.

"I am so excited to welcome Don to the team," said Aaron Muderick, Founder and President of Crazy Aaron's. "As a vertically integrated organization, we needed a leader with unique and wide-ranging experience and we found that in Don. His impressive background connects directly with so much of what we do, and his love of leading a team matches up with our values. I am confident that Don has the skill set and temperament to help our amazing organization evolve to the next level."

About Crazy Aaron's

Crazy Aaron's makes and manufactures Thinking Putty and other creative, quality products to delight customers of all ages across the globe. Thinking Putty is proudly made in the USA with the help of exceptional individuals challenged with intellectual, physical, and other disabilities. Visit www.puttyworld.com to learn more.

