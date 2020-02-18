Crazy Aaron's Announces New All-Natural Play Dough to Debut at Toy Fair

"Our company is all about reinventing childhood classics, and we revolutionized the toy putty industry with Thinking Putty. We saw a similar opportunity with Land of Dough and are so excited to introduce this brand," said Aaron Muderick, Founder and Executive Chairman of Crazy Aaron's. "As concerns mount over the state of our world and resources, we are committed to sustainable production methods and renewable ingredients, as well as to our corporate responsibility of providing work to exceptional individuals challenged with disabilities. Handmade on Main Street, USA, our new play dough is like nothing else in the market and aligns perfectly with our holistic business model."

Available in 15 colorful and wonderful varieties, Land of Dough also features a calming signature scent and can be rehydrated for extended use.

Learn more at www.landofdough.com or visit Toy Fair Booth #1865.

About Crazy Aaron's

An innovator and world leader in the next generation of creative play, Crazy Aaron's has been making genuine Thinking Putty and other creative products for over 20 years. From unbelievable effects to awesome accessories, DIY sets to games, Crazy Aaron's products bring joy, wonder, and fun to people of all ages.

Crazy Aaron's has been featured on CNN, Forbes, CBS Sunday Morning, The TODAY Show, Hallmark Channel's Home & Family, iHeartRadio, and many other local, national, and international media outlets.

