"Crazy Funny Asians" Charity Showcase Margaret Cho to Perform

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles (CCCLA) and Global Asian Media Entertainment (GAME) have announced their partnership for the "Crazy Funny Asians" charity showcase to support the victims and families affected by the recent Lunar New Year mass shooting in Monterey Park. The event will occur at the Comedy Store Hollywood on March 5th, 2023. It will feature an all-Asian American comedic lineup hosted by Cat Ce, including renowned comedians Margaret Cho, Joe Wong, John Liu, Michelle Malizaki, Jimmy Shin, Rosie Tran, and Alex Duong.

The proceeds from the event will be donated to Stand with Asians, a community organization advocating for social equity to end Anti-Asian hate, and the Chinese Chamber Cultural Foundation, which supports victims and local small businesses affected by the impact of the mass shooting.

Kevin Chen, representing the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles, stated that the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities have struggled following the Lunar New Year tragedy in Monterey Park. "We stand united to support those affected and firmly oppose all injustices," he said.

Xiao Winter, CEO of Global Asian Media Entertainment, expressed the company's profound responsibility to use its platform to support the AAPI community and promote diversity and representation in the media. "We are honored to partner with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles to present 'Crazy Funny Asians' for a great cause," said Winter.

The "Crazy Funny Asians" charity showcase is an opportunity to bring positive impact while enjoying an evening filled with laughter and joy.

https://www.showclix.com/event/crazy-funny-asians-march5th

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles is a politically independent, membership-based, volunteer-driven, not-for-profit organization leading and served the business community for over a century. CCCLA promotes the interests of member companies by encouraging trade, business growth, and new opportunities.

Global Asian Media Entertainment is a global entertainment company founded by two Asian female leaders with decades of experience in media, film/TV, music, fashion, events, real estate, and technology. The company's mission is to present the highest quality English and Asian-language global entertainment content, music, events, and Asian culture-inspired products, services, and lifestyles for the global market. The company combines the world's top creative talents and projects with Asia's best to create globally marketable intellectual properties, services, products, and arts.

