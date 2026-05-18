Crazy Girls Cabaret Highlights the Economic Engine Nobody Talks About: How Gentleman's Clubs Drive Local Business and Community Impact

PHOENIX, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crazy Girls Cabaret, a Phoenix metro area hospitality venue, is putting a spotlight on an overlooked corner of the local economy. When city planners discuss economic development, gentleman's clubs rarely make the list. Oversight ignores a significant reality: these businesses generate substantial employment and meaningful local economic activity.

The Economic Engine Nobody Talks About

A single established club typically creates opportunities for dozens of direct employees and well over a hundred independent contractor entertainers who work across multiple venues. The ripple effects extend to vendors, suppliers, maintenance providers, and neighboring businesses that benefit from foot traffic.

Jeff Oursland, Co-Owner and Spokesman for Crazy Girls Cabaret and Sonny's Gentlemen's Club, has tracked the economic footprint for years.

"Between both locations, we have 40 to 50 direct employees and well over a hundred entertainers who work with us as independent contractors," Oursland explains. "Bartenders, servers, security, management, cleaning crews, DJs, lighting techs. That's a lot of families and individuals earning income that stays in the local economy."

The independent contractor entertainer economy is significant. Many performers use the income to fund education, launch businesses, buy homes, and build investment portfolios, the same paths available to any other self-employed professional.

The indirect economic activity is harder to quantify but equally real. Both clubs work with local vendors for liquor distribution, food service, linen, equipment maintenance, and professional services including legal, accounting, and marketing.

"Every dollar we spend on operations largely stays in the community," Oursland says. "Our liquor distributor is local. Our linen service is local. Our accountant, our lawyer, our HVAC guy. We're a small business that supports other small businesses."

Beyond direct employment and vendor relationships, gentleman's clubs contribute to municipal budgets the same way any licensed hospitality business does, through standard business and employment taxes, operating licenses, and other regulatory fees.

The economic argument reframes how communities might view these businesses. Rather than nuisances to be zoned away, they represent legitimate economic contributors with meaningful local impact.

"I understand we're not everyone's cup of tea," Oursland acknowledges. "But from a pure economic standpoint, we're creating jobs, supporting independent entertainers, paying our vendors, and bringing economic activity to the area. That's worth acknowledging."

For Oursland, the conversation is about recognition, not special treatment. "We're not asking for anything extra. Just asking to be seen as what we are: legitimate businesses contributing to our communities."

About Sonny's Gentlemen's Club Located in Chandler, Arizona, Sonny's Gentlemen's Club has served the Phoenix metro area for over two decades, offering premium entertainment, VIP experiences, and upscale hospitality.

About Crazy Girls Cabaret Crazy Girls Cabaret brings high-energy entertainment and a vibrant atmosphere to Arizona's adult nightlife scene, featuring top-tier performers and full-service hospitality.

Media Contact: Jeff Oursland, Co-Owner and Spokesman, (623) 289-7780, [email protected]

Available for interviews

SOURCE Crazy Girls Cabaret