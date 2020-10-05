Crazy Richard's New Product 'Wholly Rollies' Expands Nationwide

"We are thrilled that these national chains have picked up Wholly Rollies," said Owner Kimmi Wernli. "I am a Mom of four kids and a business owner and do not want to sacrifice nutrition for my family but also need the convenience of something I can grab quickly. So instead of creating a bar like every other company, we came up with frozen peanut butter protein balls with clean ingredients that can be stored in the freezer for 18 months. It's frozen fresh at its best!"

Crazy Richard's Wholly Rollies can be found in the freezer aisle. These peanut butter protein balls are a natural extension of the popular Crazy Richard's Creamy Peanut Butter that was ranked by the Today Show as number 1 peanut butter from Nutritionists and Chefs.

Wholly Rollies will be sold in packages of ten, in three delicious flavors, made with only five or six ingredients:

PB & CACAO – Peanut Butter, Oats, Dates, Cacao Nibs, Unsweetened Toasted Coconut

PB & STRAWBERRY – Peanut Butter, Oats, Dates, Freeze-Dried Strawberries, Unsweetened Toasted Coconut

CINNAMON OATMEAL – Peanut Butter, Oats, Dates, Golden Raisins, Flax, Organic Cinnamon

Wholly Rollies won the prestigious Nexty Award from New Hope Network for Best New Frozen Product in 2019.

About Crazy Richard's. Crazy Richard's is more than a peanut butter company. We care! We care about having wholesome ingredients, the environment, using sustainable practices, our employees and our customers. Our purpose is to provide affordable and accessible premium products and to continually give and serve those in need through our Healthy Kids Happy Future project. By being honest in our ingredient lists, having fair pricing & being transparent in our marketing - we want to help make life a little less crazy.

Crazy Richard's is sold online at crazyrichards.com and in major grocery store chains across the U.S. including Kroger Banners, Walmart, Meijer, Publix, Whole Foods, Giant, Safeway and Giant Eagle.

