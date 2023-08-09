Crazy Unicorns is Launching NEURON EXPERT- an Innovative Platform Based on AI

News provided by

Crazy Unicorns LLC

09 Aug, 2023, 08:37 ET

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American company Crazy Unicorns presents NEURON, a powerful personal assistant that opens up new horizons in the field of work, learning and creativity, combining 24 neural networks. It encompasses functions such as content generation and processing, direct social media publishing, translation capabilities, and much more, offering a comprehensive solution for your needs in one place.

Continue Reading
NEURON EXPERT. All AI tools in one place.
Dmitry Kotov, the ideologue of NEURON.
What problems does NEURON solve:
- Creating texts of any style, genre, and volume, translating into dozens of world languages.
- Extracting text from an article, video, or news for further use. Summarizing large amounts of information from books and other large-scale sources.
- Working with images: creation of new graphic, background removal, quality improvement.
- Content pipeline: selecting relevant news based on keywords for work or creating your own content, direct publishing on social media, and on the corporate website.
- Direct interaction with artificial intelligence. NEURON comes alive on your screen and supports conversation, answering all questions.
- New horizons for corporate clients – a personal avatar for the company, trained on information provided by clients. Secure storage and processing based on Web3.

"The mission of NEURON is to provide people with a new protocol for communication between people, between humans and the state, between a person and business. That is, to adapt the existing communication according to innovative technologies, ensuring security and preservation on the one hand, and confidentiality on the other," – Dmitry Kotov, the project ideologue.

Making a technological breakthrough, Crazy Unicorns presents AI Developers DAO – a community whose main mission is to interact with neural networks, their further training to form a comprehensive knowledge base of all mankind.

"To achieve the highest efficiency of artificial intelligence, it is necessary to convey to it true 'sound' meanings. This is the basis of our approach to AI training," – Dmitry Kotov.

Crazy Unicorns is constantly evolving and implementing new ideas. We invite you to get acquainted with NEURON EXPERT today. Access to the platform is provided free of charge on the Website: https://neuron.expert/ and in Telegram: https://t.me/neuronexpertbot

Media Contact:
Oksana Gerasimova
+1 (786) 8400 334
[email protected] 

SOURCE Crazy Unicorns LLC

