Crazy Water creates Crazy Dry January to help people kick off 2024 in crazy-healthy style

News provided by

Crazy Water

27 Dec, 2023, 13:30 ET

DALLAS, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crazy Water, the only mineral water bottled in Texas, announced today a campaign encouraging people to embrace their health in the new year and celebrate Crazy Dry January. The campaign by Dallas-based ad agency TRG includes a series of videos and social posts with humorous taglines like "Let's Get Undrunk" and "Get Zero Sheets to the Wind."

The campaign kicks off with an official proclamation from C.W., the infamous 10-gallon-hat-wearing cowboy mayor of Crazytown, who declares January to be Crazy Dry January.

Continue Reading
Crazy Water creates Crazy Dry January
Crazy Water creates Crazy Dry January
Crazy Water creates Crazy Dry January
Crazy Water creates Crazy Dry January

The holidays are a time of indulgence, and Crazy Water is aiming to get people back on track in the new year by enjoying the health benefits of Crazy Water's 11-plus Mother Nature-infused minerals. Fun videos teach viewers how to make delicious and refreshing mocktails that feature generous helpings of Crazy Water, like the Crazy-tini. Shaken or stirred, it's a healthy twist on an old favorite.

"Crazy Water makes crazy-healthy lifestyle choices fun," said creative director Jim Baldwin. "The brand is all about wellness. So we thought, 'What comes after Binge December? Crazy Dry January, of course.' It's a natural fit."

The campaign aligns perfectly with Crazy Water and Mineral Wells' new status as the Wellness Capital of Texas. A few local breweries, including Panther Island of Fort Worth and Rickhouse Brewing of Mineral Wells, are partaking in the fun by adding non-alcoholic Hop Water (made with Crazy Water) to their menus in January.

Crazy Dry January is the latest round of crazy creative that's turning this challenger water brand into a household name across Texas. Recent work at the State Fair of Texas included striking illustrations from Texas legend Jon Flaming, Crazy Cubes (giant cubes of mineral water on a stick), and even a singing hologram. Previous work has featured a rodeo rider doing his best to stay on a bucking bronco with the line, "Hydrating crazy cross-trainers since 1881." The TRG creative team remains "all hopped up on minerals" and cranking out work to help their fellow Texans stay healthy.

About Crazy Water
Famous Mineral Water Co. has been producing, bottling, and distributing Crazy Water from its wells in Mineral Wells, Texas, since the water's discovery in 1881. Crazy Water naturally contains minerals that alter the water's taste and give it therapeutic value. The minerals include magnesium, potassium, silica, calcium, bicarbonates, and lithium, and the water is available in three different mineral levels based on different wells. Famous Mineral Water Co., established in 1904, is open for tours and education. For more information or to make tour arrangements, visit drinkcrazywater.com, call 940-325-8870, or email [email protected].

SOURCE Crazy Water

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.