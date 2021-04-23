CrazyCap Named a Winner in Women's Health 2021 Fit Tech Awards

MIAMI, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Health Magazine has announced the winners of its 2021 Fit Tech Awards, and CrazyCap was selected as the "Best Self-Cleaning Water Bottle" in the category "Smart Gear Upgrades for Outdoor Exercise." The winners were chosen after the consideration of hundreds of items to create "the ultimate guide to fitness technology for women."

The CrazyCap water bottle was picked as a Fit Tech Awards winner because its cap features deep UV LED sterilization technology that kills up to 99.999% of bacteria, pathogens, and viruses in water, making it great to use when exercising, hiking, backpacking, or traveling. The deep UV light also automatically self-cleans the inside of the bottle to prevent mold and mildew growth. The reusable water bottle eliminates the need for single-use plastic water bottles and disposable filters. CrazyCap is rechargeable and lasts up to 7 days on a single charge.

"We are super excited to be a part of this prestigious award," said Founder and CEO of CrazyCap, Rakesh Guduru, Ph.D. "We are honored and thankful to Women's Health for choosing CrazyCap as a Fit Tech product for women. When designing the CrazyCap, we had only one goal in mind – simplicity! We integrated this powerful technology with the look and feel of a traditional water bottle cap. It blends perfectly into people's daily hydration routines, while also reducing plastic going into landfills."

CrazyCap is the smallest UV-C water purification cap on the market, yet contains advanced UV-C LED technology which can achieve up to 500k sterilization cycles and provide purified water for up to 10 years. CrazyCap also stands apart from other UV bottles due to its port-less charger, UV shield ring, and lifetime warranty.

This Women's Health award is yet another notch in the belt for CrazyCap. Last November, the product was also recognized by TIME as Best Inventions of 2020 and also as Kids Best Inventions of 2020. The recognition by prestigious publications is a testament to the technological innovation that makes CrazyCap stand out among other water bottles.

About CrazyCap: CrazyCap is a technology startup that changes the entire life cycle of water. Our flagship product is a rechargeable, screw-on cap that features an embedded, deep UV LED which destroys microorganisms and pathogens, turning water from untrusted sources into drinkable/potable goodness.

CrazyCap was born from the idea that you shouldn't need harsh chemicals or heavy replaceable filters to drink clean water. Our main goal is to reduce single-use plastic water bottles while providing water that is safe to drink. Our cap can also be used with other popular reusable water bottles already on the market (such as S'well, Mira, etc.) We offer a 30-day risk-free trial, along with a lifetime warranty.

