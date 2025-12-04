CrazyGoodBuy.com Launches, Giving Restaurants Access to Premium Equipment at Unbeatable Prices

CLEVELAND, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant owners and operators now have a new way to save on high-quality kitchen equipment. CrazyGoodBuy.com has officially launched, offering brand-new commercial kitchen and foodservice equipment at prices well below retail. The site also features a daily online auction, where one new item goes up for bid each weekday starting at just one cent.

Each morning at 9 AM Eastern, the CrazyGood Buy Daily Deal Auction showcases a single piece of premium equipment such as refrigeration, prep tables, cooking gear, or bar essentials. Bidding remains open until 5 PM, allowing restaurants across the country to acquire brand-new equipment for a fraction of the price.

Beyond the daily auction, CrazyGoodBuy.com offers a complete selection of new equipment available for purchase every day, all deeply discounted and available for nationwide shipping. Customers can also finance their purchases through SilverChef, a trusted third-party partner that helps restaurants manage cash flow while upgrading their operations.

"We built CrazyGoodBuy.com for the operators who are balancing tight margins with big goals," said Chase Slepak, co-founder of CrazyGood. "Whether you're bidding in the daily deal or buying direct, you're getting brand-new, premium equipment with flexible options and prices that make sense."

Why restaurants are choosing CrazyGoodBuy.com:

Daily Auctions: One new item every weekday starting at just one cent.





Everyday Discounts: Brand-new commercial kitchen equipment available for purchase below retail.





Financing Options: Flexible financing through SilverChef.





Nationwide Shipping: Fast, reliable delivery to restaurants, cafes, and bars across the U.S.





Premium Equipment: Trusted brands built for the foodservice industry.

"We're here to give restaurant owners real value and flexibility," Slepak added. "CrazyGoodBuy.com makes it possible to outfit your kitchen without breaking your budget or sacrificing quality."

