CRB announces Ben Skowronski as Maryland office leader

"Ben has embodied CRB's culture since joining us, and we look forward to him overseeing the operation and continued success the Maryland office has had since opening more than five years ago," CRB's Northeast region leader Paul Skinner said.

"I am extremely excited to take over the role of Maryland office leader for CRB," Skowronski said. "CRB has been very fortunate to be a part of the rapidly growing BioHealth Capital Region since opening the Rockville, Maryland office just five years ago. I look forward to continuing to work with our team and taking our office and the clients we serve to the next level."

Skowronski is active in the life sciences community, serving as president of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering's Chesapeake Bay Area Chapter and board member of the Zaching Against Cancer Foundation that improves the quality of life for cancer patients and their caregivers. Skowronski has a Bachelor of Science in natural resource sciences from the University of Maryland College Park.

About CRB:

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and advanced technology industries. Our more than 1,000 employees provide best-in-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich 35-year history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution.

