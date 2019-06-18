CRB announces election of new associates in St. Louis office

ST. LOUIS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top ENR ranking design and construction firm, CRB, announces the election of four St. Louis employees to associates. These elections are based on the individual's leadership and dedication to CRB and our clients. Associates at CRB are invested in the company and CRB's long-term success.

"This is another great group of outstanding CRB employees, all of whom have distinguished themselves as exceptional contributors to CRB's success," Jeff Biskup, CEO of CRB, said. "These employees have been recognized by their peers as being the best of the best and have demonstrated exceptional accomplishment and potential through their outstanding performance and selfless dedication to the success of CRB and our clients."

Our people are CRB's most valuable assets. Our thought leaders are experts at solving technical challenges affecting clients in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and science and technology industries.

CRB congratulates the following newest associates:

Audra Augustin , PHR – Audra is a certified Professional in Human Resources® and a regional HR specialist. She has been with CRB for eight years.

, PHR – Audra is a certified Professional in Human Resources® and a regional HR specialist. She has been with CRB for eight years. Alejandro Kaiser, PE – Alejandro is a licensed process engineer on our biotechnology team. He has been with CRB for seven years.

Ben Rucker – Ben is a director on our food + beverage team. He has been with CRB for two years.

– Ben is a director on our food + beverage team. He has been with CRB for two years. Bryce Vandas, PE – Bryce is a licensed engineer on our pharmaceutical team and serves as the Central regional discipline leader for mechanical engineering. He has been with CRB for seven years.

About CRB:

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and advanced technology industries. Our more than 1,000 employees provide best-in-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich 35-year history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution.

Media Contact:

Katie Helmsing

Phone: 314-372-3182 | katie.helmsing@crbusa.com

701 Emerson Road, Suite 500, St. Louis, MO 63141

SOURCE CRB

Related Links

http://www.crbusa.com

