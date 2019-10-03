CRB announces office opening in Wisconsin

MARSHFIELD, Wis., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top ENR-ranking design and construction firm, CRB, announces the opening of an office in Marshfield, Wisconsin. The new location marks CRB's 17th office and will allow the company to better serve new and existing clients in the region.

According to the Council of the Great Lakes Region, the area accounts for 30 percent of United States/Canada economic activity, with manufacturing being a key industry.

"Opening an office in Central Wisconsin aligns with our food and beverage manufacturing clients' substantial growth in the region," said Tammi McAllister, Food + Beverage Team Leader. "Having a physical office in this location allows us to provide expanded services and streamlined project delivery."

CRB's new office is located at 309 E 29th St., Marshfield, Wisconsin. An office grand opening celebration will be held on Oct. 3. For more information about the new office, contact Ben Rucker at 715-898-6160.

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and advanced technology industries. Our more than 1,000 employees provide best-in-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich 35-year history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution.

