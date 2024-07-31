CRB announces Wade Shelden as company's new VP of Design and Construction Operations

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wade Shelden has been named CRB's new Vice President of Design and Construction Operations. Shelden's more than three decades of experience in construction project management and integrated project delivery has fueled success for many of the company's most impactful projects.

CRB announces Wade Shelden as the company's new Vice President of Design & Construction Operations

Based in the company's Cary, N.C., office, Shelden will support CRB's U.S.-based design and construction operations, engage with key clients, provide guidance and support for critical projects and pursuits with specific responsibility for project management, project controls, procurement, and field operations. Bringing these critical functions together allows CRB to consistently leverage best practices and execution strategies across the business.

"Wade has extensive project delivery expertise within the life sciences industry, including formulating and executing strategies for operational excellence and continuous improvement," said John Pignataro, CRB's Vice President, Project Operations and Risk. "He brings broad perspective to each project, informed by his diverse experience as an executive, an owner's representative, a general contractor, and an engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) program manager."

In his previous role as CRB's ONEsolution director for the Southeast Region, Shelden delivered operational excellence through teamwork, integrated project delivery and lean design and construction best practices. His CRB resume includes numerous large-scale design-build and EPCM projects across the biopharma and animal health spaces.

"The industries we serve require innovative solutions and robust project management and controls to achieve successful client outcomes," said Sam Kitchell, CRB's Chief Operating Officer. "Wade's extensive experience and leadership in these areas will enhance our ability to meet and exceed client expectations. His focus on integrated teams, meticulous controls and continuous improvement aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value and remarkable experiences."

"I am honored to be trusted in this new role and I look forward to working with project teams and leaders across CRB to build upon our long history of design and construction excellence," Shelden said. "The markets that we serve continue to advance at a rapid pace, so it's important for CRB to remain nimble, efficient, and responsive to the needs of our clients while maintaining the positive culture that makes CRB such a great place to work."

Shelden holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the Virginia Military Institute. Before joining CRB in 2017, he served in several project and operations management roles for firms including ADP Marshall, Fluor, Yonkers Industries, and Foster Wheeler.

About CRB:

CRB is a leading international provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and food and beverage industries. From 20 offices in the United States, Canada and Europe, our more than 1,200 employees provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

Chris Clark: [email protected]

SOURCE CRB Group Inc.