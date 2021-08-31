CRB joins Umoja Biopharma to Celebrate the Beginning of Construction at Development and Manufacturing Site

Andy Scharenberg, M.D., Umoja Biopharma Co-founder & CEO, and members of the CRB and Umoja project team opened the event with a project tour and overview. Attendees included government and economic development officials, business partners and members of the CRB project team and Umoja Biopharma leadership.

"It has been a privilege to work with Umoja to deliver a project in support of transformative science and therapies to treat cancerous tumors. Working closely with Umoja demonstrates their commitment to sustainability, diversity, equity, inclusion, creativity and fast project delivery," said Colton Koncak, Colorado Market Team Leader at CRB. "These commitments and goals unified our team members and allowed us to support rapidly changing technology. We are humbled that Umoja has entrusted us to deliver this project."

CRB will transform the existing building into 146,000 square feet of highly flexible and scalable manufacturing, laboratory, office, and warehouse space. The project design will focus on features to integrate LEED criteria along with zero carbon emissions to meet the company's sustainability goals.

CRB's ONEsolution is a complete approach that takes a project from initial planning through operational readiness. It advances the principles of integrated project delivery, uses proven lean construction tools, and capitalizes on the collaborative expertise of a single design and construction team. The result is improved design, increased productivity, reduced waste and inefficiencies, and lower costs.

The current plan is for Phase 1 to be complete by May 2022 and substantial completion by Fall 2022.

About Umoja Biopharma, Inc

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a preclinical stage company advancing an entirely new approach to immunotherapy designed to retool a patient's immune system in vivo. Founded based on pioneering work performed at Seattle Children's Research Institute and Purdue University, Umoja's novel approach is powered by integrated cellular immunotherapy technologies including the VivoVec in vivo delivery platform, the RACR/CAR in vivo cell expansion/control platform, and the TumorTag targeting platform. Designed from the ground up to work together, these platforms are being developed to create and harness a powerful immune response in the body to directly, safely, and controllably attack cancer. Umoja believes that its approach can provide broader access to the most advanced immunotherapies and enable more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

About CRB:

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the food and beverage and life sciences industries. The company's more than 1,600 employees provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for their clients, people and communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution.

