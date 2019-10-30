CRB named Company of the Year by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB was recognized as the 2019 Company of the Year by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) during the organization's annual meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 27–30, 2019.

ISPE's Company of the Year award honors a company that continually supports the society's commitment to providing knowledge and best practices that help meet the technical challenges of the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. CRB professionals serve as authors of ISPE Guidance Documents, contributors to several ISPE Communities of Practice, board members of ISPE chapters and regular speakers and session leaders at ISPE events.

This is the third time CRB has been recognized by ISPE as Company of the Year. In 2000, CRB was the first professional services firm to receive the award. In 2012, CRB was recognized for a second time. In addition to being named Company of the Year, CRB has been recognized numerous times by the Facility of the Year Awards program co-sponsored by ISPE and INTERPHEX that recognizes state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines and demonstrate advances in project delivery.

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and advanced technology industries. Our more than 1,000 employees provide best-in-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich 35-year history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution.

