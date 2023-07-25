CRB names Carl Williams as its new VP of Environmental Health & Safety

News provided by

CRB

25 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

Williams' nearly four decades of EHS experience will drive CRB's commitment to employee and client safety

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB, a leading global provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the life sciences and food and beverage industries, today announced the hiring of Carl Williams as its new Vice President of Environmental Health and Safety. Williams brings to CRB a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of driving environmental health and workplace safety initiatives.

Continue Reading

In his role at CRB, Williams will drive CRB's safety strategy across all operational areas. He will work closely with cross-functional teams to develop and implement innovative solutions that align with the company's commitment to sustainability and advance the safety and wellbeing of employees, clients, and the communities where CRB operates.

"From the office to the jobsite, everyone at CRB has a special accountability for the safety and wellbeing of their colleagues and clients. That can't happen without deeply rooted individual commitment, a strong company culture, and rigorous safety systems that anticipate and solve challenges before they arise," Williams said. "I am excited to support and advance CRB's comprehensive safety program across the organization."

Williams has an extensive background in EHS management, with nearly 40 years of experience in industrial safety and the use of key performance indicators to drive safety for construction organizations. His expertise also includes regulatory compliance, risk assessment, and the implementation of effective environmental management systems. Before CRB, Williams held health and safety leadership roles at Micron Technology, M+W Group and Texas Instruments.

"Carl's impressive experience and track record of implementing and driving safety programs within large organizations will benefit clients and advance our goal of making sure every person associated with CRB work goes home safe, every day," said Sam Kitchell, CRB's Chief Operating Officer. "

Williams holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Protection and Safety Engineering Technology from Oklahoma State University. He has served on numerous EHS-focused industry groups.

About CRB:
CRB is a leading global provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the life sciences and food and beverage industries. Our innovative ONEsolution™ service provides successful integrated project delivery for clients demanding high-quality solutions -- on time and on budget. Across more than 20 offices in North America and Europe, the company's nearly 1,700 employees provide world-class, technically preeminent solutions that drive success and positive change for clients and communities. See our work at crbgroup.com, and connect with us on social media here.

CONTACT:

Clarity Quest Marketing:
877-887-7611
Bonnie Quintanilla, [email protected] 

CRB:
816-200-5234
Chris Clark, [email protected]

SOURCE CRB

Also from this source

Katie Ireland, senior packaging engineer with experience across iconic brands, joins CRB

CRB grows its footprint in New Jersey with opening of new office in Bridgewater

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.