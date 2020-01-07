CRB opens Orange County office to support Western Region growth

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting its recent project growth in southern California, CRB is pleased to announce it has opened a new office in Tustin, Calif. The location will allow CRB to attract the best talent in the southern California region, pursue new business in Orange County, and assist new and ongoing projects affiliated with its office in El Segundo, Calif.

"Having offices in both Orange County and Los Angeles allows us to provide comprehensive and more efficient and effective coverage for our clients spread throughout this geography," said Matthew Khair, Western Regional Leader – Design Services. "Both the Orange County and Los Angeles offices will work hand in hand to give us the best response to this growing market and provide superior service to our clients."

CRB has long maintained a presence in the Orange County area, developing an extensive list of clients and impressive projects, including notable life-science companies like BBraun, Allergan and FUJIFILM (formerly Irvine Scientific).

The Orange County location will help CRB build on the strong foundation that already exists within the region while seeking out new growth opportunities that align with CRB's strategic vision and core values. This latest office will support three other Western Region locations: Emeryville, Carlsbad and the aforementioned El Segundo, and 15 other offices throughout the US, Canada, Europe, and Puerto Rico.

For more information about the office, contact Mark Mourey, Director, Business Development at 310-433-4844. The Orange County office address is: 14661 Franklin Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780.

