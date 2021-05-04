CRB Project for Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing's expansion selected for Facility of the Year Award by ISPE

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing's ("GRAM") state-of-the-art, large-scale fill/finish facility, designed and constructed in collaboration with CRB has been named a 2021 Facility of the Year Award winner by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering. The ISPE selected GRAM for its Special Recognition for Operational Agility: COVID 19 Impact award

GRAM is a leading injectable contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that selected CRB and its ONEsolution™ project delivery team to design and construct GRAM's 60,000+ square-foot facility in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Working closely with CRB's ONEsolution project team, GRAM completed construction on-budget and ahead of schedule – enabling GRAM to open the pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in June 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. CRB optimized delivery and phasing for the facility, allowing for fast-tracked procurement, detailed planning, and construction.

"We congratulate the team at GRAM, whose commitment to quality and safety positioned this facility to play a critical role in the nation's pandemic response," said CRB President Ryan Schroeder. "Our team is very proud to have played a part in their success."

About CRB:

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and advanced technology industries. Our more than 1,400 employees provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution.

About the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Program

Established in 2004, The Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) recognize state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery. The FOYA program provides a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing industry to showcase its accomplishments in facility design, construction, and operation, while sharing the development of new applications of technology and cutting-edge approaches. Visit ISPE.org/FOYA for more information.

