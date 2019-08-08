CRB promotes Joshua Miksch to team leader for the Boston office

"Josh has proven his abilities over the last three years with CRB as a true professional with a passion for delivering great projects and satisfying clients," CRB's Northeast region leader Paul Skinner said. "We are pleased to see him take on this new leadership role."

In addition to the local talent in the Boston office, Miksch will draw upon CRB's global subject matter experts to support all project needs. He is an active member in the life sciences community through his involvement in the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering and ongoing contributions to the American Society of Mechanical Engineers: Bioprocessing Equipment task groups and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers' Design Institute for Emergency Relief Systems.

"I am honored and excited for the opportunity to continue to serve our clients and CRB in a new capacity," Miksch said. "It is truly an exciting time in the industry, and I'm privileged to work with such a talented and passionate team whose efforts have a positive impact on so many people's lives."

Miksch earned both a Master and Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Massachusetts and is a professional engineer in Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island.

