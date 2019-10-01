CRB promotes Matthew Khair to Western Regional Leader - Design Services position

In this role, Khair will work with the four core teams located within the three Western Region offices to build on the strong foundation that already exists within the region while seeking out new growth opportunities that align with CRB's strategic vision and core values. The region is comprised of locations in Los Angeles, Oakland and San Diego. Khair will also work closely with Chuck Glynn, Western Regional Leader – Construction Service, to continue the region's push toward seamless integrated project delivery.

"Over the last five years, Matt has grown as a leader within our organization and he's helped us achieve a number of objectives we set for construction services in our Maryland office," said Tim Barba, Principal, Chief Operating Officer. "We are looking forward to seeing what he will accomplish for this division."

Prior to this role, Khair led design and construction operations for CRB's Maryland office. Under his leadership, the Maryland office opened in August 2014 and he served as Design Core Team Leader through 2018. In October 2018, CRB merged design and construction into a single core team structure and he took over managing construction as well.

"Serving CRB in this capacity is truly an honor and a privilege," Khair said. "The Western Region has a strong foundation and talented people. I'm extremely excited to work alongside them and build on the strong track record already in place while pushing toward long-term success and continued growth."

Khair earned a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Penn.

About CRB:

CRB is a leading provider of engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and advanced technology industries. Our more than 1,000 employees provide best-in-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich 35-year history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution.

Media Contact:

Colleen Scarborough

816-880-9800 | colleen.scarborough@crbusa.com

www.crbusa.com

SOURCE CRB

Related Links

http://www.crbusa.com

