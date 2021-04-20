CRB taps global biopharma engineering leader as new Senior VP of Emerging Business Opportunities

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB, a leading international provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the life sciences and food and beverage industries, announces today that Sam Kitchell has been named the company's new Senior Vice President of Emerging Business Opportunities.

Kitchell is a global engineering leader whose operations and capital management experience includes top positions with some of the most impactful brands in pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing. At CRB, he will be responsible for identifying and positioning new solutions that maximize client benefit and strengthen CRB's results-driven commitment to world-class customer experiences.

Kitchell has more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, including a recent tenure as Group Vice President of Engineering for Shire. At Shire, Kitchell led the company's global team of more than 1,600 employees, overseeing engineering and validation operations at multiple manufacturing sites across seven countries and led the corporate capital program. Before that, Kitchell held engineering Senior Director and Vice President roles at global biotech companies Baxalta and Baxter Healthcare.

At CRB, Kitchell will report to company president Ryan Schroeder and provide management for emerging business ventures. He will establish the company's process for launching new businesses in lockstep with the company's existing strategy and operations teams.

"For two decades on the client side, I've admired CRB's culture and the commitment of its passionate professionals, who by nature are entrepreneurial and eager to develop and grow new ways of solving problems for clients," Kitchell said. "Joining CRB gives me the chance to do what I love – help talented teams turn big ideas into successful and difference-making solutions."

Kitchell's arrival boosts the company's commitment to emerging businesses and comes as the company's recently announced strategic alignment positions CRB to meet rising client demand for innovative, integrated solutions.

"As a growing and multidisciplinary organization, it's imperative that we channel a direct response to new business opportunities," Schroeder said. "Sam's background and familiarity with CRB makes him the perfect fit for this role overseeing emerging business units from piloting and ramp-up through to integration."

