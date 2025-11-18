CRB Water Launches New National Brand Following Multi-Company Integration and Dynamic Strategic Growth

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB Water announces the launch of its new brand identity, marking the next chapter in the company's growth and evolution as a national leader in industrial and biological water treatment. The rebrand follows the integration of five strategic acquisitions, Premier Water, Browne Labs, Precision Chemical, Design Controls, and Southeastern Labs, into the legacy Chemtron Riverbend organization, establishing CRB Water as one unified brand and force with expanded reach, expertise, logistics and technical capabilities across North America.

"By bringing these businesses together under the CRB Water name, we've created one powerful organization with the scale, resources, and expertise to better serve our customers," said Randy Azzarello, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of CRB Water. "Our customers can expect the same trusted people, exceptional service, and innovative water treatment programs, now backed by the strength of a single, national brand."

The launch of CRB Water signals a new era for the company and the customers it serves. It marks an investment in innovation and customer experience across the industrial water treatment sector. By combining deep technical expertise with responsive local support and proactive system monitoring, CRB Water is expanding its ability to help customers improve efficiency, extend asset life, and achieve sustainable, compliant operations.

"This rebrand represents far more than a new logo. It's the realization of a unified organization with national reach and local expertise, built on shared values of responsiveness, reliability, and trusted relationships," said Tony Metzner, Chief Financial Officer. "We've brought together teams who share a passion for innovation, sustainability, and long-term partnerships."

The company's new website, www.crbwater.com, showcases CRB Water's full range of services, industry solutions, and sustainable programs, along with its refreshed identity and resources for customers and partners.

Today, CRB Water employs hundreds of water treatment professionals, chemists, biochemists, and field engineers across regional offices, laboratories, and technical centers nationwide. The new brand highlights CRB Water's continued investment in people, technology, and sustainability to help industrial and commercial customers meet their water management and environmental goals.

About CRB Water

CRB Water, formerly known as Chemtron Riverbend, integrates the specialized capabilities of Premier Water, Browne Labs, Precision Chemical, Design Controls, and Southeastern Labs into one unified organization. Headquartered in St. Charles, Missouri, CRB Water combines deep technical expertise with responsive local support and proactive system monitoring to deliver smarter, greener, and more reliable water treatment solutions. From cooling and boiler systems to wastewater and biological treatment, CRB Water helps industrial and commercial facilities operate more efficiently, sustainably, and compliantly across North America.

Learn more at www.crbwater.com.

SOURCE CRB Water