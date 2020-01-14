CRB welcomes Eric Danielson as Director of Business Development

For the entirety of his career, Eric has focused on the built environment for life sciences. He began in the industry by leading the economic development program for the City of Lenexa, Kan., home to more bioscience companies than any other community in the state. Following that experience, he helped Treanor Architects (now TreanorHL) launch their Science & Technology practice. In this position he partnered with several of the leading higher education and research institutions in the country. This is where his first partnership with CRB came, designing the Building B expansion for BIVI in St. Joseph, Mo. While at Treanor, he sat for his certification in planning, achieving his American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) designation from the American Planning Association (APA).

"It's about time Eric came to work for CRB," said Jeff Rozelle, Midwest Region Leader. "We've known him for a long time seeing as he's been a design and construction partner on our projects over the years. We look forward to leveraging that experience for our clients with our ONEsolution delivery model."

Most recently, Eric created the Science & Technology national vertical market sector for JE Dunn Construction, growing it from an idea to a $400M business unit over the course of the seven years with the company. Eric worked with CRB on the construction of the new Dunklau Center for STEM Education on the campus of Concordia University in Nebraska.

In his new role, Eric is eager to help CRB's teams identify a portfolio of ideal clients, determine what services they need, and find a way to become an indispensable business partner, both internally and externally. One of his key objectives is to restore the Midwest division as CRB's highest revenue and most profitable division through a ONEsolution approach.

