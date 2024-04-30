CRB's new St. Louis office emphasizes collaboration, focuses on employee and client experiences

Natural light, open layout, and local touches create a "uniquely CRB and uniquely St. Louis" workplace

ST. LOUIS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB, a leading global provider of engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the life sciences and food and beverage industries, today announced the opening of its new St. Louis office. Located adjacent to its previous site, this new space builds on the same accessibility to transportation and restaurants with a remodel emphasizing natural light, abundant and flexible collaboration space, and amenities to elevate the employee and client experience.

CRB's new St. Louis office features flexible workspaces and updated technology to enable employees world-class service to global clients. Personal touches throughout the office such as a custom conference table made by a former employee create an office experience that is uniquely St. Louis and uniquely CRB.

"Our people are using office spaces differently and more dynamically today, so we set out to create an office that feels like home-base – a space that is beautiful, inspiring and engaging," said Daniel Backman, CRB's Vice President of Operations for the Central region. "The result is a workplace that features enhanced functionality in many ways – all geared toward providing our teams with the tools and technology they need to serve our clients efficiently, to connect with each other seamlessly in person or virtually, and to attract and retain top talent."

To take full advantage of the top floor where the office is located, the team retained an open plan that preserved open views to exterior windows. The lowered workstation walls also allow more natural light to reach all employees regardless of where they sit in the office. Other key features include flexible conference spaces that can expand with the use of mobile glass walls and zoned audio equipment, breakout conferencing and board rooms, open collaboration areas and bookable spaces for quiet work time. A café and wellness space are also among the office's employee-focused amenities.

"It was important to us to build a workplace that elevates the technical expertise of our high-performing teams and enables them to deliver world-class service to our global clients," said Lindsey Stigers, Senior Director and St. Louis Office Leader. "Equally important are the relationships we build with clients and each other. The personal touches we added throughout the office create a stronger sense of community – whether it's a custom conference table made by a retired team member or wall graphics featuring photography taken by one of our current employees. These touches offer an experience that is uniquely St. Louis and uniquely CRB."

CRB's St. Louis office opened in 1990 as the company's second location. The diverse team of nearly 150 serves a broad range of clients in both the life sciences and food and beverage industries, and is the most recent in a series of CRB office moves and/or renovations following upgrades in the Bay Area, Philadelphia, Orange County, Calif., and Stuttgart, Germany. Each of these projects elevates CRB's presence in these global strategic markets in their own individual way, while maintaining the company's primary purpose – to deliver remarkable employee experiences and powerful solutions to clients.

