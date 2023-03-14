CRBU ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 11, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Shareholders
Mar 14, 2023, 05:45 ET
NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Caribou common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 23, 2021; and/or (b) Caribou securities between July 23, 2021, and December 9, 2022.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2023
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/caribou-biosciences-inc-loss-submission-form?id=37238&from=4
CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the treatment effect of the Company's product candidate, CB-010, was not as durable as defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, CB-010's clinical and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, documents issued in connection with Caribou's initial public offer and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.
WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Caribou you have until April 11, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Caribou securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.
For additional information about the CRBU lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/caribou-biosciences-inc-loss-submission-form?id=37238&from=4.
