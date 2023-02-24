CRBU SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Caribou Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 11, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU).

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Caribou common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 23, 2021; and/or (b) Caribou securities between July 23, 2021, and December 9, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 11, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Caribou Biosciences, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the treatment effect of the Company's product candidate, CB-010, was not as durable as defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, CB-010's clinical and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, documents issued in connection with Caribou's initial public offer and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

