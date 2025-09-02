CRC Appoints Jason Casarella, MBA as Chief Commercial Officer

Experienced CRO executive joins Cognitive Research Corporation to expand partnerships and strengthen its position as a leading CRO for CNS clinical trials

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitive Research Corporation (CRC), a leading full-service contract research organization (CRO) specializing in central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the appointment of Jason Casarella, MBA as Chief Commercial Officer.

CRC's new Chief Commercial Officer, Jason Casarella

Mr. Casarella brings more than 28 years of experience in the CRO industry to CRC, where he will oversee business development, marketing, proposals, and commercial strategy. He began his career as a Clinical Research Associate and steadily advanced through leadership roles, building expertise across these areas before moving into senior management and executive positions.

"Jason's proven experience leading high-performing teams and forging strategic partnerships will be instrumental as CRC continues to advance our work with sponsors to bring new CNS therapies closer to approval," said Tom Zoda, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CRC. "His ability to connect commercial strategy with sponsor needs, along with his servant leadership style that aligns to our company values, makes him a strong addition to our leadership team."

Prior to joining CRC, Mr. Casarella spent more than a decade at Advanced Clinical, guiding its transition and growth from a niche U.S.-focused company into a global midsize CRO. Earlier, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Covance (now Fortrea), PharmaNet (later inVentiv Health, now Syneos Health), and PRA Health Sciences (now ICON). His industry contributions were recognized when he was named one of PharmaVoice's 100 Most Inspiring People in 2019.

"I am honored to join CRC at such an important time in the company's growth," said Jason Casarella, MBA, Chief Commercial Officer of CRC. "Sponsors developing therapies for CNS disorders need a partner they can trust to deliver with expertise and consistency. CRC has an accomplished track record of success and delivery and I'm excited to work alongside our teams, sites, and sponsors to extend that impact across neuroscience research."

With Mr. Casarella on the executive team, CRC is poised for its next chapter of growth as the partner of choice in CNS clinical research.

About Cognitive Research Corporation

Cognitive Research Corporation (CRC) is a leading full-service clinical research organization, specializing exclusively in CNS disorders, including neurology, psychiatry, and analgesia. Combining innovative technology, deep scientific expertise, and personalized concierge support, CRC partners with sponsors, specialized sites, and CNS experts to deliver high-quality, efficient clinical trials across Phase I-III. Guided by a commitment to consistency, urgency, and accuracy, we help bring new therapies through rigorous testing to FDA approval, ultimately improving patient outcomes. Learn more at www.cogres.com.

Media Contact:

Morgan Edwards

Director of Marketing, CRC

[email protected] | +1 (910) 742-5528

SOURCE Cognitive Research Corporation