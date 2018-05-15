CRC GDI IVD® Intake Valve & Turbo Cleaner Technology is Published with United States Patent and Trademark Office

At the time the innovative scientists at CRC Industries designed GDI IVD® Intake Valve & Turbo Cleaner, CRC believed it to be so inventive that CRC applied for a United States Patent on the technology.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has now published the GDI IVD® technology as: US Patent Publication No. 2017/0248075 A1 entitled "Systems for the Reduction or Elimination of Intake Valve Deposits in Gasoline Direct Inject Engines and Related Methods." It may be viewed at the USPTO's website at: www.USPTO.gov/patent .

Prior to the introduction of CRC GDI IVD® Intake Valve & Turbo Cleaner, removing carbon buildup from GDI intake valves had been difficult and costly for both automotive service shops and vehicle owners. Solutions such as walnut-shell blasting and manual valve cleaning required an engine teardown to access the valves. The new product from CRC was formulated to dissolve damaging carbon deposits from intake valves of all gasoline-powered vehicles, particularly GDI engines, where carbon buildup on intake valves is a significant issue. "Excess carbon deposits on intake valves cause power loss, poor fuel economy and a host of other performance problems in GDI vehicles," said Jim Johnson, CRC vice president of Research and Development.

"CRC chemists discovered that the chemical Polyether Amine (PEA), when applied in strong concentration and under the right conditions, can effectively clean hardened carbon deposits from GDI valves and other engine surfaces without blasting, brushing, or any teardown required," explained Johnson. CRC GDI IVD® Intake Valve & Turbo Cleaner contains the highest concentration of PEA available on the market to provide the fastest, most thorough chemical cleaning available. A single application has been proven to remove up to 46 percent of carbon deposits in the first 60 minutes.

CRC has conducted extensive product testing to validate the efficacy of CRC GDI IVD® Intake Valve & Turbo Cleaner, confirming that the product:

Removes 46 percent of hard-carbon deposits from intake valves after the first hour of use

Continues to clean even one week after application

Regains 13.5 horsepower after application

Increases up to 4.9 ft.-lbs. of torque

Removes 65 percent of carbon from combustion chambers after first hour of use

Cleans up to 98 percent of carbon from piston tops

Removes up to 85 percent of carbon from cylinder heads.

Detailed test results may be viewed at http://crcgdi.com

About CRC:

CRC Industries is a global leader in the production of specialty chemicals used by MRO and installer professionals and the do-it-yourself (DIY) consumer. CRC serves a variety of markets, including industrial, automotive, heavy duty truck, marine, electrical, hardware, and aviation. CRC operates worldwide in the regions of the Americas, EMEIA, and Asia Pacific, with 6 manufacturing sites and 14 distribution points, and is sold in over 120 countries.

CRC trademarked brands include: CRC®, K&W®, Sta-Lube®, SmartWasher®, Marykate®, Weld-Aid®, Ambersil®, KF®, Kontakt Chemie®, Ados®, Action Can® and Kitten®.

For more information about CRC Industries, visit www.crcindustries.com.

